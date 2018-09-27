The characters on Grey's Anatomy may ultimately be a work of fiction, but throughout the many years that the show has been on, these doctors have carved out a large space in our collective hearts. That's why, when it was revealed that Arizona Robbins would be departing from the series after Season 14, fans found themselves heartbroken. But with fall premieres right around the corner, one can't help but dare to wonder: will Arizona return for Grey's Anatomy Season 15? Her real-life counterpart, Jessica Capshaw, is already sorely missed.

Arizona has served as a Grey's staple since her first appearance in Season 5, so the thought of her no longer being part of the Grey Sloan Memorial medical team feels almost impossible to comprehend. But unfortunately, it's looking likely that her departure is going to be for keeps. At the end of Season 14, Arizona made the life-altering decision to move to New York, so that her daughter Sofia could be with both of her mothers. She even seemed a little hopeful that her presence could result in getting back together with Callie. All-in-all, it gave Arizona the hope of a happy ending she deserved, which makes it highly unlikely that she'll be coming back into the picture anytime soon.

However, if you're still latched onto the possibility that Arizona could pop up eventually this coming season, it's important to know that ABC released a list of all the actors who would be starring in Season 15, according a press release obtained my Entertainment Weekly. The statement reads as follows:

"Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca."

As you can see, Capshaw's name can be found nowhere on that list, which just confirms what we already feared: her time on the show is over.

Right now, Capshaw's IMDB page is void of any other upcoming projects, which means if the opportunity ever did arise for Arizona to make a surprise visit — even in a guest star capacity — Capshaw could be available and happy to do it. Neither she nor Sarah Drew, who played April Kepner, were happy to leave the series and would likely be willing to return.

Capshaw wrote about her Grey's Anatomy exit on Twitter, stating:

"For the past 10 years I have had the rare privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins but also being madly in love with playing her. Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce and really good at her job. She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented as a series-regular role on network television. Her impact on the world is permanent and forever. Forever. I am grateful that I have gotten to bring her to life and for the life that she has brought to me. I am sad to see her go, but I am consoled by the idea that she will continue to live on and on in all of our consciences and our imaginations. Shonda, thank you for the ride on this incredible rollercoaster."

That certainly sounds like a final goodbye. So as painful as it is to say, Arizona's story has come to a close. She will be missed.