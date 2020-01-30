Spoilers ahead for Riverdale Season 4, Episode 11. The Bughead train may have already left the station, but Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa may have thrown a wrench in the wheels. On the Jan. 29 episode, "Quiz Show," viewers saw a flash forward that hinted at Betty and Archie dating on Riverdale. Whether it's a red herring is too soon to tell, Aguirre-Sacasa has hinted at this plot twist before. Speaking to Us Weekly during San Diego Comic Con, the showrunner said that Riverdale "would be a failure" if they didn't somehow explore "Archie and Betty together romantically."

Aguirre-Sacasa pointed out that "the core of Archie Comics has always been two things," per the same Us Weekly interview. "One is that they've always been in high school, and two is that there's always been a love triangle. Strangely, on Riverdale, we haven't played a lot of high school stuff, and we have not played the classic love triangle as much." He continued, hinting that there would be both in Season 4.

Indeed, if fans will think all the way back to Season 1, Betty had quite the crush on Archie, but it was unrequited. Soon enough, they paired off with their respective love interests — he with Veronica and she with Jughead. However, that doesn't mean either of these couples are endgame. After, they are seniors in high school — just because they're dating someone now doesn't mean they'll last forever.

And if Jug and Betty end up going to different colleges (or, let's face it, if he winds up dead after all), then the end may be nigh for these two lovebirds.

