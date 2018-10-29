One of the BBC's hottest autumn thrillers is about to come to an end. Episode eight of Black Earth Rising will air at 9 p.m. on Oct. 29 and it still feels like there is still so much left unsolved. The international thriller starring the insanely talented Michaela Coel has kept me on the edge of my seat since the first episode in September. I'm just not ready to let it go with so many unanswered questions. So will Black Earth Rising return for Season 2? They say all good things must come to an end but I am not quite ready to accept that yet.

The eight part thriller follows legal investigator Kate Ashby (played by Coel) who works in the law chambers of Michael Ennis (John Goodman). As her adopted mother, Eve (Harriet Walter) takes on the case of prosecuting an African militia leader Kate’s life is turned upside down. Dark truths about her childhood in Rwanda are unearthed and she struggles to escape the shadow of her past. Season one has been seriously gripping so I reached out to a representative for the show to ask if it would be returning for a Season 2 anytime soon? Sadly, I am still waiting for a reply.

BBC on YouTube

Fans of the show are certainly keen to see more. Twitter users have already been calling for a second series, even though the first instalment is yet to reach its conclusion.

Black Earth Rising has captured audiences since its first episode. The story has explored guilt, retribution, and self-determination. In a press release Michaela Coel spoke about how she prepared for her role as Kate, “firstly a lot of reading, but then I realised the more I tried to read, the more complicated everything became and the more complicated law became, so I connected to Kate. I connected to her personal life, her repression, her accidental repression, and finding common themes in my own life. Being brought up in the West with parents not born here. That was my research. And in the story, just in the relationships between people.”

As Season 1 appears to be coming to a very dangerous conclusion, episode seven which aired on Oct. 22 saw Kate return to the UK in an attempt to pursue her adopted mother’s case against Patrice Ganimana, the high ranking militia leader in the Congo. However, the threat to her life is only intensifying. The last episode also intrinsically linked a long-buried crime to dark truths about Kate's past. What will happen in the finale? I can’t help but think there is enough mystery, murder, and deceit to sustain another season.

Black Earth Rising concludes on Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. on BBC Two. Whilst there is no confirmation that the epic autumn series will be returning for a Season 2 there is a lot of loose ends to tie up in the finale and with the critical acclaim it has received it would almost seem a shame not to have it return to our screens. Fingers crossed producers will announce a Season 2 and in the mean time I cannot wait to see how Season 1 draws to a close.