The Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has wowed audiences ever since it's cinematic release earlier in the year. The film and soundtrack alike have become a huge success both in the UK and overseas, so it's no surprise that fans are already dying to feast their eyes on the hit movie once again. But will Bohemian Rhapsody come to Netflix UK?

Well, there has been no official statement regarding the film's potential availability on Netflix UK. Bustle have reached out to the streaming service for comment and will update with any information once it becomes available. Fans of the Bryan Singer-directed film shouldn't worry too much, however, because Bohemian Rhapsody is expected to be released in some capacity early next year. According to the Express, a home entertainment and digital release — on formats such as Sky Store and iTunes — are expected in January 2019. As it stands, a DVD and Blu-ray release are yet to be announced, and there has been no word of a streaming release date on platforms including Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime.

If you haven't managed to actually go and see Bohemian Rhapsody just yet, or would like to relive the music once again, you can easily do so, because the biopic is still currently playing in cinemas all around the UK.

20th Century Fox on YouTube

The movie, which tells the story of Freddie Mercury, the legendary lead singer of the band Queen, has so far earned $596.6 million at the box office worldwide — making it the highest grossing music biopic of all time, according to Forbes. And since the film's release back in October, the song which inspired the film's title, "Bohemian Rhapsody," has officially been named the most streamed song of all time. The anthem was first released on Queen's 1975 album, A Night At The Opera, and over 40 years later has earned 1.6 billion streams on all major streaming services around the world. And in addition to this incredible achievement, Universal Music Group (UMG) have revealed that the track is also the most streamed Classic Rock song of all time.

Critics are also raving about the performances in Bohemian Rhapsody, which after just five weeks of release has already picked up two Golden Globe nominations for next year's ceremony. Lead star of the film, Rami Malek, also recently enjoyed a win for Breakthrough Performance at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. And if betting odds are to be trusted, Malek could be on his way to pick up his first Academy Award for Best Actor in 2019. According to William Hill, the 37- year-old is currently the second favourite to win the prestigious award with odds of 7/2 — sitting only behind the current favourite Bradley Cooper, for his role in A Star Is Born.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brian May, the legendary Queen guitarist who was portrayed in the movie by actor Gwilym Lee, recently discussed the possibility of a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel. In an interview with Classic Rock, the 71 year-old said "No. I think there’s a natural culmination there. And that has pretty much always been the case, from the earliest scripts." However, the guitarist did leave some hope for those wanting a second film when he added "Who knows, there might be a sequel."