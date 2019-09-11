American indie-folk band Bon Iver shot to fame following the release of their breakout 2011 album, Bon Iver, Bon Iver, and have since gone on to enjoy an abundance of critical acclaim and commercial success. Earlier this year, fans of the award-winning band were treated to the release of their fourth studio album, I, I, which went on to crack the top 15 of the UK Albums Chart. But will Bon Iver tour the UK in 2020?

Well, fans of the U.S. band are in luck, because Bon Iver are indeed hitting the road across UK next year, and they'll be stopping off in five major UK cities. According to NME, the band recently announced full details of their upcoming UK and European tour, and will arrive in the UK on Sunday, April 26 when they'll perform in London at the SSE Arena Wembley. Following the first stop of their UK leg, Bon Iver will move onto the city of Birmingham on Monday, April 27, and just a few days later, the "Hey Ma" singers will perform live in Leeds at the First Direct Arena on Wednesday, April 29. The American rockers are then scheduled to take the stage at the Manchester Arena on Wednesday, April 30, before heading further north to Scotland, where Bon Iver will end the UK leg of their 2020 tour at The SSE Hydro on Friday, May 1.

Tickets for Bon Iver's 2020 UK tour are available to purchase on Ticketmaster, and via the band's official website.

According to a statement sent to Bustle, the upcoming gigs will be the band's first UK tour since 2018, and in a post on Bon Iver's official Instagram page, the band shared an exciting statement with fans, part of which read, "We are very excited to announce new headline shows this spring in Europe! We’ll be joined by special guest @aarondessner’s Big 37d03d Machine." In addition to their UK shows, the "Holocene" singers will also be performing across the European continent throughout 2020, and will tour in cities such as Lisbon, Madrid, Barcelona, Berlin, and more.

As reported by Vice, one notable Bon Iver fan comes in the form of the legendary Sir Elton John, who had nothing but praise for the U.S. band during their appearance on his Beats 1 radio show, Rocket Hour. Whilst addressing the band on the Apple Music show, Sir Elton said, "I've been a fan of yours for so long — and it's such an honour for me to talk to you. Oh my god, your new music is so fantastic." The "Rocket Man" singer went onto add, "to me, I haven't heard this consistent songwriting since Music from Big Pink, which is one of the reasons that I fell in love with The Band" — and Elton's complimentary remarks didn't go unappreciated by Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon, who closed up the interview by saying, "that's so kind. You're so kind, Elton. I'm blown away."

So, Bon Iver fans have a lot to look forward to in the new year, and I can't wait to get my hands on some tickets.