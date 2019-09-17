Will 'Bring The Funny' Return For Season 2? Here's How To Support The Finalists After The Show Ends
In the same vein as competition shows like Last Comic Standing, NBC's spin on the concept, Bring the Funny, will conclude its first season with a two-week finale, finishing on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The series boasts judges SNL's Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen, and Jeff Foxworthy, with comedian Amanda Seales hosting the competition. That said, it's unclear whether Bring the Funny will return for Season 2.
For a reality show about comedy, Bring the Funny has a complicated format. The series first premiered in early July, where it introduced audiences to 40 different acts, who competed in the Open Mic Round. In the weeks that followed, the remaining 24 contestants then moved on to the Comedy Clash, where acts competed against each other onstage. Confused yet? The Showcase followed, which helped narrow the contestants down into the remaining four acts that would compete in the two-week finale — along with one audience favorite (The Valleyfolk), who were allowed to return. On top of all that, whoever wins Bring the Funny Season 1 will receive $250,000.
And since the series has featured a variety of funny people from all different disciplines — stand-up, variety show, and sketch comedy — here's how to support the competitors who made it far after the winner is announced ends next Tuesday.
Tacarra Williams
Before her appearance on Bring the Funny, stand-up comedian Williams performed on Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level. More recently, she was in an episode of the Comedy Central show South Side, where she played a character named Jalitha. As for what she'll be up to after the show concludes, interested fans can follow Williams on tour, where she'll be performing through mid-October everywhere from Tampa, Florida, to Ohio.
Lewberger
The three comedians who make up Lewberger have been busy. Not only did they release a self-titled musical comedy album last year, but Keith Habersberger is also in the YouTube sensation The Try Guys, who just released their first book in June. Furthermore, these four YouTubers are about to go on tour, headed everywhere from Vancouver to Australia, so Habersberger will likely be too tied up with The Try Guys to do anything substantial with Lewberger for a while.
Meanwhile, Hughie Stone Fish just released a solo album, Look How Quickly Everything's Changing, this year. "[I]t's about my life during a time I didn't want to forget," the musician explained on Twitter. As for Lewberger member Alex Lewis, the actor was set to appear in a musical remake of the 1983 film Valley Girl, whose June 2018 release date was pulled before its premiere, per The Wrap. However, his other credits include small roles on Dexter, This Is Us, and Weeds, among others.
The Valleyfolk
In addition to their Patreon, where fans can subscribe to the comedy troupe, the Valley Folk announced on Twitter that they're also headed to media site Rooster Teeth, where they'll begin releasing videos in early September. It's all coming up roses for the mole people.
Follow them on Instagram and Twitter or support them on Patreon.
Ali Siddiq
Before Bring the Funny, Siddiq appeared on Def Comedy Jam, This Is Not Happening, The Opposition with Jordan Klepper, and This Week at the Comedy Cellar, among others. Starting on Sept. 19, the comedian is going on a national tour, so fans can check out those dates. Furthermore, his new comedy album, The Prison Manual, is slated to come out in early October, which fans can preorder.
Those interested can also check out Siddiq's old work, which includes a 2018 Comedy Central stand-up special called It's Bigger Than These Bars, as well as comedy albums like his 2016 Damaged Goods.
The Chris & Paul Show
The comic duo have performed as Chris & Paul since 1999, which is why their onstage chemistry is so flawless. And in addition to sketch comedy, member Chris O'Neill also played Elder Cunningham in Broadway's The Book of Mormon from Jan. '15 to Jan. '16. but while these two don't seem to have any big plans for after the show (they're likely exhausted from all of that physical comedy), fans can follow them on social media so they'll be informed when Chris & Paul announce their next moves.
Follow them on Instagram and Twitter, or subscribe to them on YouTube.
So hopefully Bring the Funny returns for more seasons, but even if it doesn't, the NBC competition show has still given dozens of comics the opportunity to bring their funniest material to a national platform.