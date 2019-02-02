Aspiring comedians, now's your time to shine. On Friday, Feb. 1, NBC announced Bring the Funny, a new comedy competition series with Chrissy Teigen, Kenan Thompson, and Jeff Foxworthy as judges. Comedian and Insecure star Amanda Seales is set to host. If this sounds like an unexpected motley crew of stars, it definitely is, but it's also a potentially great one. Teigen appears to be especially excited, and you should be too, because it's long past time that this comedic genius got her due.

Teigen's been making people laugh with her relatable humor on Instagram and Twitter for years now. It stands to reason that she has a good eye for what's funny, and pairing her with veteran comics like Foxworthy and Thompson feels like the perfect fit. "Kenan, Chrissy, Jeff and Amanda are not only hilarious, but are pioneers in their respective arenas and understand what it takes to have longevity and breadth in this industry," Meredith Ahr, president of the alternative and reality group for NBC Entertainment told Variety. "They, along with our partners at Just for Laughs, will be an insightful resource for the talent that takes our stage."

Bring the Funny sounds a bit like The Voice, but for comedians. Teigen, Thompson, and Foxworthy will be charged with judging a variety of acts that will range from traditional stand up routines to puppeteers and sketch troupes. The show doesn't seem to care how the humor is delivered, as long as its makes viewers (and the judges) laugh. Participants will be up for a $250,000 prize, as well as the chance to be part of a Bring the Funny showcase.

Teigen and her co-stars sound excited to get to work. On Friday, Thompson tweeted, "I'm beyond excited right now!! @nbc just announced our show @bringthefunny just received a 10 episode order! Can't wait to get to work alongside three awesomely talented and wonderful people @foxoutdoors , @chrissyteigen , and @amandaseales Let’s go And I'm producing! Whaaat?!" Meanwhile, Foxworthy simply shared a video of himself laughing, and Seales tweeted, "C'mon 2019!"

Since social media is one of Teigen's favorite comedic arenas, it makes sense that she made more than one hilarious post after the news was announced. In addition to expressing her excitement, she also warned Thompson that she had plans to put her cooking skills to use, too. "I'm gonna bring food every day you guys bout to get heavy," she tweeted to her co-star.

Later, one Twitter user tried to shade the show's announcement by writing, "I'd rather rip the skin off my eyelids." And you better believe that Teigen didn't let that comment go without a flawless clapback. "Those are definitely the only two options," she deadpanned. The Cravings author didn't stop there either. She also made time to poke fun at herself — or rather the clearly Photoshopped photo of herself and her new co-workers that the network is using to promote the show. She tweeted: "it was so exciting to be at this shoot, shooting altogether, all of us in one room, together!!" Teigen sees you, NBC.

It doesn't sound like Teigen, Thompson, Foxworthy, and Seales have gotten together just yet. But given the flurry of hilarious tweets surrounding the show's announcement, there's no telling what these four will get up to once production on Bring the Funny starts.