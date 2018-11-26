We all know that Cardi B is hip hop's current darling, but before she was Bartier Cardi, Cardi B was a reality TV star on VH1's hit show Love & Hip Hop. Participation in the show runs in the family, because Cardi's sister, Hennessy Carolina, also took a turn on Love & Hip Hop: New York in Seasons 6 and 7. Since then, Hennessy has become a famous influencer in her own right, with nearly 4 million followers on Instagram. But with Season 9 set to premiere on Monday, Nov 26, fans are sure to be wondering if Hennessy Carolina will return to Love & Hip Hop, the show that gave her and her sister their start.

So far, Hennessy has not been announced as a main cast member for Season 9 of Love & Hip Hop: New York, which will feature artists such as Joe Budden, Cyn Santana, Remy Ma, Papoose, Safaree, Kimbella, Juelz Santana, Maino, Yandy, Rich Dollaz and Juju, according to Variety. But that doesn't mean she might not show up in an episode or two. Though Cardi's sis hasn't announced anything about returning to the show, anything is possible.

Even if Hennessy doesn't appear this season, she is still keeping in touch with old friends— and foes— from the reality show. Recently, she and fellow former cast member (and close friend of Nicki Minaj) Rah Ali exchanged heated words over Instagram after Hennessy claimed that she and Cardi had been harassed by Ali and Brooke Bailey following Cardi's altercation with Minaj at New York Fashion week.

We don't have time here to get into the whole history of the Cardi/Barbie feud (but if you've got the time, check out this helpful recap of their beef), but suffice it to say Hennessy will do anything to come to her sister's defense. According to VH1, after Hennessy complained on Instagram that Ali reportedly wouldn't stop talking trash about her family on her Instagram Live talk show On Site. Ali replied in the comments, and the confrontation continued to escalate from there.

Though neither Ali or Hennessy are on Love & Hip Hop anymore (probably for the best), they are still fighting like the cameras were on.

But Hennessy doesn't seem to have time for the drama anymore (or as much time, anyway). This year, she was announced as the face of Boohoo's new holiday collection, and the girl has been modeling ever since. With sweet gigs like that, who needs reality TV? Cardi and Hennessy seemed to have moved on from the world of reality TV, even if it is what gave them their start. And they also seem to be totally unafraid of engaging in a little Love & Hip Hop- style drama, even when the VH1 cameras aren't running.

You can take the girl off Love & Hip Hop, but you can't totally take the Love & Hip Hop out of the girl, it seems. Who knows, maybe there'll be a cameo or two sometime in the future if they can resolve any of their issues with other cast mates.