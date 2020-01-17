With Winter Love Island now in full swing, viewers are beginning to delve into the romantic goings-on of this year's islanders. Now in its sixth season, fans of the ITV2 reality hit have come to expect a certain amount of villa drama, including the Casa Amor twist, during which boy and girl contestants are separated and tempted with a string of new arrivals. But will Casa Amor return for Winter Love Island 2020?

As the Radio Times reports, it's currently unknown whether or not Casa Amor will be introduced at some point during Winter Love Island. So, for a little more info, I have reached out to ITV for comment and will update with any news the second it becomes available.

However, given that the Casa Amor bombshell has become a staple moment of the past few seasons, it'd be quite unusual if the twist — or something similar — were to be dropped from the 2020 series. If you're unfamiliar with the Love Island format, Casa Amor is the name of the oftentimes controversial second villa, in which existing couples are split, and a fresh bunch of islanders are introduced. During their stay in Casa Amor, new contestants aim to tempt the originals away from their couples — and if they're successful in doing so, are awarded fully-fledged islander status.

Love Island on YouTube

As reported by The Sun, the Casa Amor villa first appeared in the show's third season back in 2017, and has gone on to become one of Love Island's most highly-anticipated elements. In the years since its conception, the second villa has been the centre of some intense island drama, including eventual winner Kem Cetinay's close relationship with Chyna Ellis, Josh Denzel's decision to dump the famously "loyal" Georgia Steel, and most recently, Michael Griffiths' bombshell head turn — after which 2019 winner Amber Gill was left standing alone.

So, although its unclear if this year's islanders will be strutting over to the famous Casa Amor villa, I'm confident producers have plenty of tricks up their sleeves — and with a new host and fresh location, perhaps show-bosses will opt for something different this time around? Either way, we'll just have to wait and see.

Winter Love Island airs every night at 9 p.m. on ITV2.