Host Chris Harrison always promises that this season of The Bachelorette will be the "most dramatic season ever," but it seems as though Becca's season may very well make good on that statement. In a sneak peek provided by Entertainment Tonight, one of Becca's suitors, David, is seen on a stretcher being taken to the hospital in an ambulance for reasons the preview clip doesn't explain. But will David return to The Bachelorette after his injury, or will this be the end of the his time on the show? Right now his scary predicament has fans worried.

So far none of the promos have indicated what exactly happens to David or how severe his injury is, but based on the amount of blood the other contestants describe, it definitely appears to be a severe situation. "I woke up to Blake screaming David's name, and he's just laying there on the ground," one man can be heard saying off camera as the ambulance arrives on the scene. Lincoln adds, "I see David, just slumped on the ground. There's blood everywhere. None of us knew if he was going to make it." The clip continues to get more intense as Harrison breaks the news to Becca, who looks shocked by what she's hearing.

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

The scenario is slated to play out during Monday night's episode. David, who wore a chicken suit to meet Becca, has made a mark on this season already — not only because of his outfit choices, but also because of the interactions he's had with other contestants. The 25-year-old venture capitalist from Denver, Colorado, hasn't exactly made friends with everyone in the Bachelor mansion, particularly when it comes to Jordan. David has said he feels the male model isn't on the show "for the right reasons."

The 26-year-old Jordan has made his career as a model well known around the mansion, and he makes sure to mention it at every turn; in the June 4 episode, he went so far as to greet Becca at the cocktail party wearing only his underwear. At that, David told the camera that he thinks Jordan is only on the show to advance his career and not because he actually cares about being with the Bachelorette.

Of course, promos for the Bachelor and Bachelorette franchise have been known to play up the drama, so the contestants' worried faces and all those lingering shots of the ambulance in the previews could just be part of the network's typical promotional trickery meant to lead viewers astray. And in any case, David wouldn't be the first contestant in the franchise to return to the show after an injury.

Looking at his social media, fans can at least take comfort in the fact that David seems to have fully recovered by the time Becca's season of The Bachelorette began airing. A gap in his Instagram posts from Feb. 23 to April 24 fits the time frame during which this season was filmed. When David returned to social media, he posted photos of himself out and about at a Philadelphia 76ers game, in a pool with family, and celebrating Mother's day, and he appears to be in good health in each one. No matter what this injury means for his future on the show, all signs indicate that it hasn't disrupted his life too much, at least on the surface.

Fans will just have to wait until the episode airs to know for sure what happened to David, and those who were charmed by his chicken suit will likely be hoping he makes a swift return to the Bachelorette mansion.