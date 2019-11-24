Comedy fans everywhere were excited to see one of the biggest names in Saturday Night Live history return to Studio 8H, but he only had eyes for another star. Will Ferrell got starstruck by Ryan Reynolds in his SNL monologue, ditching his planned jokes in favor of blushing and giggling over the Deadpool star's presence in the audience. Ferrell, who was a cast member on the late night sketch show for seven seasons, returned to the show on Saturday, Nov. 23 to host for the fifth time.

It was expected that plenty of big names would appear on Ferrell's episode — after all, most members of the Five-Timers Club celebrate with a star-studded monologue — but when the comedian spotted Reynolds in the audience, even he seemed stunned. "I can't believe you're here. Oh my god, Ryan Reynolds is here," a flustered Ferrell said, before stumbling over his lines.

Unfortunately, once Reynolds mentioned that his wife, Blake Lively, is also a fan of Ferrell (though, sadly, she was watching at home), the comedian was unable to get things back on track, instead singing some of "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" and doing a Tracy Morgan impression. "Whenever I get nervous, I go into Tracy Morgan," Ferrell said. "In fact, I delivered my wedding vows in this voice. It was a big day." Thought Reynolds wasn't a huge fan of the Anchorman star's impression, he got the seal of approval from Morgan himself ... as well as most of social media.

Later in the episode, Reynolds appeared on Weekend Update as "Guy Who Knows the Owner," the equally-repugnant buddy of Alex Moffat's recurring "Guy Who Just Bought a Boat" character. Despite the fact that anchor Colin Jost didn't have Reynold's character on the list, he still managed to make a surprise appearance because, well, "I know the owner."

As strange as it might seem for Reynolds to make a surprise appearance on Ferrell's episode of SNL, the pair actually have a professional connection; in September, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Ferrell and Reynolds are working on a musical reimagining of A Christmas Carol. Though details about the project are scarce, the outlet stated that the film will be written and directed by Daddy's Home filmmakers Sean Anders and John Morris.

While Reynolds stole the show during Ferrell's monologue and his Weekend Update cameo, he was far from the only famous face to make a cameo on this week's episode of SNL. In addition to Morgan's monologue-centric warning that the "prophecy must be fulfilled," Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch reprised their roles as Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, respectively, during a sketch about the recent Democratic debate. They were joined by Fred Armisen, who played former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, who often portrayed him during his time on SNL.

Ferrell may be one of the most famous and beloved comedians in Hollywood, but his most recent SNL monologue proved that absolutely nobody can resist the charm of Ryan Reynolds.