There will be a major Game Of Thrones player missing from the final season. And no, I'm not talking about Ser Pounce (R.I.P.). George R.R. Martin will not cameo in GoT's final season. While that's sad to hear since hello, he is the creator of the Seven Kingdoms with his A Song Of Ice and Fire series, he has a good reason for passing on the offer. Martin decided to stay home and work on his next A Song Of Ice and Fire sequel, the long-awaited The Winds of Winter.

Martin told Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday (Feb. 27) that Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss offered him a guest spot in the eighth and final season of the series. To appear he'd have to travel from his New Mexico home to Belfast, Ireland where GoT films and Martin said no thanks to taking that time away from his writing.

“David and Dan invited me to a cameo in one of the final episodes, which I was tempted to do,” Martin explained to EW. “But I didn’t think just for the sake of a cameo I could take the time to return to Belfast.”

But, it's also possible that Martin was worried that his traveling might be for naught. It turns out, Martin had actually already filmed a cameo for the show that no one ever saw. And unfortunately, never will. “There was a cameo in the original pilot that was cut,” Martin told EW. “I was a guest at Dany’s wedding. But that was when she was played by Tamzin Merchant so all that footage got thrown out when we recast with Emilia Clarke.”

Honestly, though, fans might appreciate Martin choosing to stay home and write since he's been working eight years on The Winds Of Winter. It's been so long that it's become a running joke for fans. It's also not the first time Martin's turned down a chance to appear on the show. Back in 2014, Martin told The Wall Street Journal that the showrunners had a cameo in mind that "would’ve involved me going to Croatia and I just couldn’t find the time between all my other trips and my speaking engagements and the work I had to do to take off time to fly to Croatia.” Why? Well, he had to work on his book, of course.

While other fans are seriously worried that Martin will never finish the series. The Winds Of Winter would be the sixth novel in the series and there are already plans for a seventh called A Dream of Spring. Obviously, no release date has been given for either.

While we may never know what the Game of Thrones showrunners had in mind for Martin's final season cameo, but luckily, we do know that there will be more GoT on the way. The Game Of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts, which is set thousands of years before GoT, starts filming this summer. Martin might too busy writing to make an appearance in King's Landing this time around, but let's hope that he's saving his onscreen debut for his next series.