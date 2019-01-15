Dancing On Ice 2019 has provided just about as much drama off the ice as it has on it. However, much to many viewers' surprise, Gemma Collins hasn’t found herself in the spotlight too much since joining the skating competition. But that could all be about to change. So, is Gemma Collins going to quit Dancing On Ice?

Collins has been extremely popular with fans of Dancing On Ice, but recent comments made by the show's hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have left the Only Way is Essex star “devastated,” according to reports from The Sun.

While discussing Dancing On Ice on This Morning yesterday, Willoughby and Schofield called out Collins for her backstage behaviour. The pair mentioned that Collins kept the crew waiting, and questioned her professionalism. While discussing the series with Dancing On Ice's 2018 winner Kem Cetinay, Willoughby said:

“I love Gemma, I’m a big fan of hers and I love her on the show. But I do think there has to be a bit of professionalism that comes into any work you do, just a bit of pride in your work.”

Cetinay suggested it might all just be part of Collins’ diva persona, but Willoughby rejected this. She said: “That’s absolute rubbish, that’s just a really good excuse to get away with stuff you don’t want to do. I love that side of her, I do love it, but I do think professionalism will always outweigh that diva behaviour.” Schofield also waded in, saying: “In all the years I’ve been in television, I have never kept a studio waiting.”

(As a side note, something worth noting is that Willoughby and Schofield both made comments about Collins, but the coverage has mainly focused on This Morning's female host, playing into the classic "women vs women" trope.)

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Anyway, Collins was allegedly left very upset after This Morning aired on Monday. A source told The Sun: “She's devastated by everything that's been said and is threatening to quit. She's feeling there's a conspiracy to bring down their biggest star.”

And, while the Dancing on Ice hosts criticised Collins for her behaviour, The Sun's source defended her by saying that she gave the producers fair warning. “On the first show she told an exec she was the star so shouldn't have to be in group performances or stand on the balcony to watch the others.” The source went on to say that the producers will put up with Collins’ whatever she does because she is the show's “biggest draw.”

Another source told The Sun that Collins had left the live show on Jan. 13 early as she was “exhausted,” after skating all day, and had a 9 a.m. start the following day.

Dancing On Ice on YouTube

So, will Collins be on the ice on Sunday? Well, as HuffPost UK reported just a few hours ago, a spokesperson for Dancing On Ice has said that she is still expected to skate in Sunday's episode. “She has not quit the show,” they told the publication.

I have contacted a representative of the TOWIE star for further updates, but am waiting to hear a response. I will be sure to let you know when I do.

The next episode of Dancing on Ice will air on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m.