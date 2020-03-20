Bad news for Greenhouse Academy fans who've already blazed through Season 4: you may have to wait a while to find out if the show will return for Season 5. Greenhouse Academy creator Giora Chamizer (who also wrote the Israeli series The Greenhouse, on which the Netflix show is based), is currently busy working on a new project called Sky. According to the Jerusalem Post, the show's titular character is an alien girl who crashes her spaceship on Earth and disguises herself as a teenager. "[Sky] needs to pretend to be a mean girl, but she really isn't," Chamizer told the publication. "She finds a group of nerds who become her protectors. They're onto her secret and they help her."

The showrunner also teased that "there will be a love story with one of the nerds," explaining that while the popular girl Sky is pretending to be has a crush on a jock, she actually falls for a nerdier guy. As a result, Sky has to hide her feelings until she can be rescued by her fellow aliens.

Per the Jerusalem Post, Sky began filming in February 2020, with Chamizer adding that it may be remade internationally if it's a success in Israel. That's on top of all the other projects Chamizer is already working on, including three other Israeli TV shows: The Island (or Ha-E, which stars Jane the Virgin's Yael Grobglas), The Eight (or Ha-Shminiya), and Neighborhood (or Shchuna).

Ronen Akerman / Netflix

"We took the first major step with The Greenhouse, but this is the beginning the road," Chamizer told Kidscreen. "I hope Sky will become an international show, but I've done one international production, and I have four more to go, and making that happen is going to keep me busy for the next decade."

All of which is to say, if Greenhouse Academy does come back, it could be a while until it actually makes it to screen.