Hereditary was one of the breakout films from the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, considered one of the scariest movies to come out in recent years. And now, the film hits theaters on June 8, and it will most likely skyrocket to the box office charts while also causing audiences' heartrates to skyrocket. Hereditary begins at the death of a family's matriarch, the grandmother of two children and mother of a woman named Annie (Toni Collette). Because the movie follows a multi-generational family, it very well could set up a future series. As of now, Hereditary will not have a sequel, but that doesn't mean it's the last of its kind.

The writer and director of Hereditary, Ari Aster, has already signed on to produce a second horror movie with the studio A24, Deadline reports. The new film will start filming either late this summer or early in the fall, so you might not even have to wait that long to see it. In fact, the next horror movie that Aster makes will probably come out right at the time when everyone who sees Hereditary in June will finally start being able to sleep with all the lights off again. Yes, Hereditary is that scary.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aster's follow up to Hereditary already has the tentative title of Midsomer. Besides the potential name and shooting schedule, not much else is known about Midsomer. As THR reports, the movie will have a young female protagonist who is mourning her parents' deaths while joining her boyfriend and his friends on a trip to a remote town in Sweden. Most likely, a few spirits of past midsummer festivals will join the young girl in this new movie, so get ready for another scary time at the theater.

It's not a huge surprise that Aster already landed a new movie project even before Hereditary got its U.S. theatrical release, because the director's unique approach to his first feature-length movie has set him apart from his peers. In an interview with The Daily Dead, Aster said, "The way that I would pitch the film before we even set out to make it was that it was a family tragedy that curdles into a nightmare."

Aster clarified that he knows how terrifying Hereditary actually is, saying, "The way that I pitched the film was never as a horror film, although I hope it's a great horror film." The unique description that Aster first revealed actually makes a lot of sense with the movie, considering that it simply starts with a family mourning a death. A few weird things happen during the funeral, but it really doesn't turn into a true horror movie until a little later on, and that's part of what makes the movie so scary.

Watching Hereditary, you will wonder if the creepiness from the beginning of the movie is just a consequence of a sort of creepy, mysterious family or if some actually horrifying haunted spirit is causing the strange events. "It was very important to attend to the family drama first, and to make sure that all of the horror elements were stemming from that," Aster told The Daily Dead. It's certainly true that the family drama in Hereditary plays a big part in the film, but it's not exactly like something you'd see in a more lighthearted family-centric movie.

Seeing as the tentatively titled Midsomer also starts off with a person mourning their family members' deaths, it sounds like Aster's second feature length film will deliver just as terrifying a tale as Hereditary. Horror fanatics have a lot to look forward to.