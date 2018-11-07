Some series lose steam after a couple of years, which is why it's so impressive that FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia — whose Season 13 finale airs Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 10 p.m. ET — is still going strong. And while much of its cast has remained the same, there's been one key change this year, with Dennis (Glenn Howerton) leaving for North Dakota. That said, Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney), and co. have managed to keep their tongue-in-cheek, dirtbag magic alive since 2005. And fortunately for diehard Paddy's Pub regulars, It's Always Sunny will return for Season 14.

Per TVLine, the cult comedy was renewed for Seasons 13 and 14 back in 2016. That said, it appears as though they're aiming for 15 seasons total. The longest-running, live-action comedy is the 14-season ABC sitcom The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, per The Wrap, and Charlie Day hopes to break that record. Speaking to The Wrap in May 2018, he said:

"You definitely get Season 13, which we’re making right now, and Season 14, which we’re contracted to do, and then beyond that, it’ll be up to FX. But I think 15 is the record for a comedy, so I imagine we’ll all want to hold the record for the longest-running comedy in America. Fifteen would be the record for the longest live-action comedy, so we’ll probably try and break that record if we can."

As for whether Dennis will ever darken the doors at Paddy's again, Day was tight-lipped. "It’s top secret; I can’t say anything," he told The Wrap. "But I can say that the fans should feel hopeful. The fans should feel hopeful that they’ll see some more Dennis … There’s been discussions." The character likely left the show because of Howerton's starring role on the NBC comedy AP Bio, which was renewed for Season 2 back in May, per Variety.

And along with Dennis's departure, the show has covered a lot of ground in Season 13. Mac began exploring his newfound sexuality while also trying to fill the Dennis-shaped hole in his life. Charlie took things to the next level with the Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), and Dee became an enthusiastic feminist. The gang even learned about sexual harassment and watched the Eagles win the Super Bowl while Frank (Danny DeVito) passed a kidney stone. Wild card!

As for the season finale, a teaser shows Mac lamenting that he doesn't know where he fits in the LGBTQ community. This prompts Frank to take him to a gay bar and Dee to make a rainbow-colored Paddy's Pub float. Surprisingly, It's Always Sunny has dealt with Mac's sexuality in a poignant way (he initially came out in Season 12). "We actually hit a few real emotional beats this year, which is very rare for us," Day told Collider. "That was exciting, to be able to write those, and see which ones worked and which ones didn’t."

However, there's no news yet on when exactly Season 14 will air, although IMDb has it premiering sometime in 2019. But It's Always Sunny fans can rest assured that the gang will be back for at least one — and maybe two — more rounds. So audiences have ample time to say goodbye to their favorite characters, who are masters of karate and friendship for everyone.