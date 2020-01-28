Through its three seasons, Our Girl has built up one of the most loyal fanbases in TV. Set across the world, with shock deaths, and even a romance here and there, viewers have been waiting for its return with bated breath. Michelle Keegan has made a huge impression as Sergeant Georgie Lane but, sadly, this is the last season she will star in. With her departure on the horizon, rumours are already flying around about who will replace her, but is it true that Jacqueline Jossa will replace Michelle Keegan in Our Girl? A source has hinted to the Sun newspaper that the Queen of the Jungle may be taking over the reins in a lead role, but I wanted to dig in and find out more.

Speaking to the Sun, the source said that “Jacque­line is keen to replace Michelle on Our Girl and has been encouraged to go for it by her former colleague and pal Lacey [Turner, who also played Molly Dawes in Our Girl Season One]." They continued "Bosses at the Beeb want a mainstream signing and feel the Queen Of The Jungle fits the bill perfectly. The [fifth] series hasn’t yet been greenlit, nor any contracts sign­ed, but she’s in a good position to bag it if it all goes ahead."

I reached out to a representative for Our Girl at the BBC to see whether they had anything to add to the Sun's report, but they declined to comment.

Keegan confirmed earlier this month that she’d be leaving Our Girl, and there has been no official word yet about her replacement. Speaking about her time on the show, Keegan said in a statement, “I've had the most incredible four years on the show. I feel it's the right time to explore other exciting opportunities but I'm so happy to be part of the new series coming soon so it's not the end just yet."

Filming for Our Girl took Keeagan to South Africa, Nepal, and Malaysia. Husband and reality TV star Mark Wright has just moved back to the UK from the U.S. and the Independent said that Keegan said she's planning to “spend more time at home.”

If Jossa was to fill the role in Our Girl, it wouldn’t be until season five. As a former Eastenders star, Jossa’s career has mirrored both Keegan and Turner's, who have both been the leads in Our Girl. So clearly Jossa has the right kind of acting experience.

Jossa left Eastenders in 2018, before entering I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2019. She was crowned Queen of the Jungle winning viewers over with her no-nonsense attitude and great sense of humour.

While there’s no confirmation yet who will replace Keegan after she leaves Our Girl, or if the show will continue at all, viewers do know one thing: there’s still an epic season of drama, adventure, and high stakes situations with Sergeant Georgie Lane to air later in 2020.