It was a sad day for horror fans everywhere when Jessica Lange announced that she wouldn't be returning for American Horror Story's fifth season after starring in the anthology series for the past four consecutive seasons. However, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ryan Murphy is promising big returns in American Horror Story Season 8. So will Jessica Lange be in American Horror Story Season 8? Since she left, fans have been waiting with baited breath for the day she would (hopefully) make her grand comeback, and based on the latest teasers from Murphy, it's looking like lucky number eight might be the charm. This latest installment is promising to bring back some very big names and it stems to reason that Lange could be among them.

Murphy told EW,

"You will see so many fan favorites return that you'll feel like it's The Love Boat. It's a very high concept. It's a season unlike anything we've done because there's a big hook to it. There's a huge thing that happens in episode five."

Given that Lange was a main star in every season she was ever in on the show and the outcry that resulted in her departure, this could be Murphy's subtle way of hinting that his former leading lady will be gracing our TV screens once again. None of this has been confirmed, of course, but his comment definitely offers up a glimmer of hope that she'll be among the many returning members.

As per usual, details about the upcoming season are fairly scarce for the time being, however, Murphy did previously announced that the latest installment will take place around 18 months into the future, according to Vulture, which means it will be set at some point in October 2019. Former alums of the show, such as mainstays Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, and Sarah Paulson are already confirmed to be returning, as well as relative newcomers Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Cheyenne Jackson, and Adina Porter. Additionally, acting legend Joan Collins will be joining the cast and reportedly playing the grandmother to Peters' character, as per TV Guide.

The theme of the new season has yet to be revealed (that is, if it gets revealed at all prior to the premiere — remember the surprise that was AHS: Roanoke?), though rumors initially abounded that it would be called American Horror Story: Radioactive, according to Deadline, but that has yet to be confirmed. Murphy usually likes to keep details about each season under his belt for as long as possible, but since Season 8 is about to start filming, more and more information is bound to leak out over the course of the next few months.

Granted, Lange isn't the only possible return Murphy could've been referring to. Angela Bassett proved to be a memorable member of the cast when she made her debut on the series during American Horror Story: Coven as Marie Laveau. She opted not to return for Season 7, which centered around the 2016 election. Perhaps she will also be among the collection of actors Murphy plans on bringing back. Denis O'Hare is another possibility, who has been MIA from the AHS franchise since Roanoke where he played Elias Cunningham.

As of now it's anyone's guess as to who will be making an appearance for the eighth season, but if Murphy says it's going to be a major reunion of many beloved actors, then it won't disappoint. Personally, seeing Lange back in the AHS world would be the most ideal scenario, considering the prominent role she's alway played in the series. Lange starred alongside Susan Sarandon in yet another one of Murphy's projects, Feud, last year where she took on the iconic role of Joan Crawford. But now that that's over her schedule has cleared up. Fans of AHS will just have to wait until Season 8 to know for sure one way or the other if Lange will give the people what they want.