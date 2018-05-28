With the new season of The Bachelorette almost here, fans may be wondering where other Bachelor Nation couples stand. Lauren and Arie have announced the date for their wedding, but when will JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers get married? Fans may not be thrilled to hear that it doesn't look like JoJo and Jordan will be married in 2018.

Back in February, the couple talked to People about their engagement and wedding planning, and it sounds like they're perfectly happy with taking things slow. It sounds like they don't have a date set for their wedding, either, which means it probably won't be taking place this year.

As People pointed out, JoJo and Jordan got engaged on the Season 12 finale of The Bachelorette. Since the show ended, the two of them have been living in Dallas, JoJo's hometown. It sounds like they're super happy together — and they're just fine with their relationship status as-is. Jordan told People,

"It's something that we continually talk about. But I think what’s best right now is we feel no pressure to do it. Think about it: When you get together in an accelerated process, it makes sense to take your time afterwards. We still have no doubts about what we want to do, and we want to get married — but we want to enjoy every moment of it."

Plus, earlier this month, JoJo told Us Weekly that while she and Jordan "talk about it all the time" (with the "it" presumably being their wedding), they're happy with their current status. "I think right now, we're still just enjoying our life and we're really happy with our situation. So who knows?” JoJo said to the magazine. Clearly, she's in no rush to walk down the aisle.

In a similar vein, Jordan told The Hollywood Reporter last summer that he and JoJo are still getting to know each other and focusing on their careers. He said to the magazine,

"We're learning more about each other every single day, what our life is going to look like and where it's going to be. Both of our careers and what we're passionate about. So we're enjoying this time of being engaged, continuing to date and court each other, and getting to know each other even more. And then when the time is right, we're absolutely going to sit down and start planning that. But we're definitely taking our time. We want everything to be right and make sure we're in the right place."

During the THR interview, Jordan also said that he'd "rather not" have a televised wedding ceremony. "There's a distinct intimacy and privacy and it's a very special moment with family and friends, and I wouldn't want anything to tarnish that or to take away from that," he told the publication. The sentiment is totally understandable — after all, the start of his relationship with JoJo happened on TV, so it's fair if the two of them want to keep such a special day to themselves.

In the meantime, JoJo and Jordan appear to be focusing on their relationship and their hobbies, which apparently include flipping houses. (Some fans even think the couple should have their own home flipping show.)

JoJo and Jordan's wedding doesn't appear to be on the horizon, but fans will be happy to know this Bachelor Nation couple is still going strong. While things don't work out for every couple after The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, it looks like JoJo and Jordan know exactly how to make their relationship work. And when they do decide to get married, it will be on their terms.