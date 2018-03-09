The Supreme Court could be in for a shakeup this summer. According to audio obtained by Politico, at least one Republican senator, Sen. Dean Heller, believes that Justice Anthony Kennedy is planning to retire — a move that would open up a new seat on the bench, which is currently held by a 5-4 Republican majority. Kennedy is a conservative justice who was appointed by Reagan and has served for 30 years.

Heller made the admission during a keynote speech for a J. Reuben Clark Law Society event in Las Vegas last week. Seemingly in reference to November's midterm elections — Heller is up for reelection and needs an energetic GOP base to show up to vote for him — he brought up the prospect of Kennedy's departure.

"Kennedy is going to retire around sometime early summer," Heller said. "Which I’m hoping will get our base a little motivated because right now they’re not very motivated. But I think a new Supreme Court justice will get them motivated."

Heller is generally thought to be Democrats' most likely opportunity to flip a Senate seat blue. Nevada, which is a swing state, is rapidly getting more diverse and has been turning more Democratic in recent years. The state voted for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump by 2.4 points in 2016.

Heller acknowledged the threat in his speech. "This is the most difficult race in America," he said. "This is the No. 1 race in America."

Kennedy's departure, whenever it happens, will open up a new spot on the court. If he leaves during a Republican administration — as will be the case if he exits this summer — he will almost certainly be replaced by another conservative.

More to come ...