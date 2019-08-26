When you think of the MTV Video Music Awards, one of the first person that come to mind (other than Britney Spears, of course) is Kanye West. The rapper has quite the history with the iconic awards show, which will inevitably make fans ask one question: Will Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the 2019 VMAs? While there's no signs that they'll be there right now, it's certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

There has yet to be any official confirmation on whether the couple will be at the 2019 VMAs, and given that the show is so close, it seems unlikely that they'll end up making an appearance. West and Kardashian are also nowhere to be found in the VMAseating chart video posted by Hollywood Life. However, West is nominated for an award this year — the video for his collaboration with Lil Pump, "I Love It," is up for Best Art Direction — so it wouldn't be that surprising if at least West shows up at the soiree, with or without his wife at his side.

And as viewers know very well, the rapper has a penchant for making spontaneous appearances on the VMAs stage, whether it's an exciting surprise or a very unwelcome interruption. For all we know, he could even be a last-minute performer like Miley Cyrus, who just announced that she would be singing her new single "Slide Away" for the very first time at the show.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

West's history with the VMAs started early in his career, but his most notorious appearance came in 2009, when the rapper famously interrupted Taylor Swift when she was accepting her award for Best Female Video and told the world that Beyoncé should have won instead. The following year, both artists gave redemption performances in response to the incident. Swift sang "Innocent," an underrated deep cut from her 2010 album Speak Now that's reportedly about forgiving West, while the rapper gave a stunning finale performance of "Runaway."

In a full circle moment, after the two had made amends (which obviously didn't last long), Swift presented West with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 VMAs, an honor that Missy Elliott will receive at the show this year. West's wife, Kardashian, was there to show her support, even celebrating with Swift as West gave his acceptance speech and proclaimed that he was running for president in 2020. Ah, the good ol' days.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The following year, the couple once again showed up to the VMAs. West premiered his jaw-dropping video for "Fade," starring Teyana Taylor, and gave another rambling speech, while Kardashian was on hand to introduce Britney Spears' iconic VMAs comeback performance.

Although West likely won't be in attendance at the show tonight, someone he knows well will be there: Swift is set to play at the VMAs this year. The singer will open the show with a world premiere performance, likely of her new single "Lover," from her brilliant new album of the same name.

Given that she's one of the most nominated artists of the night, landing 10 nods and tying with Ariana Grande, it's sure to be a huge night for the couple's longtime frenemy. Maybe West will make a surprise appearance to declare peace once and for all. Stranger things have happened at the VMAs.