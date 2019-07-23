It's finally time for one of the most fun award shows of the year. On Tuesday, July 23, MTV announced the 2019 Video Music Awards nominations, and once again, fans are now able to vote for their favorites in all 14 categories. And out of those 14 categories, both Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande managed to snag 10 nominations each, which just goes to show the amazing year both of these ladies have had.

Swift and Grande will face off in the categories of Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Visual Effects, Best Editing, Best Art Direction, and Best Cinematography, while Swift scored additional nominations for Best Collaboration and Video For Good. Grande is also up for Artist Of The Year and Best Hip-Hop.

Other notable nominees include Billie Eilish, who came in just under Grande and Swift at nine nominations — pretty impressive for someone who just released her debut studio album this year. Lil Nas X followed with eight nominations, and Halsey with six.

This year's VMAs also come with a couple of firsts for the awards show. Not only did MTV make the announcement via the VMA Chatbot for the first time, but two new categories have been introduced for the first time: Best K-Pop and Video For Good.

MTV on YouTube

Here's the full list of nominees:

Video Of The Year

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

21 Savage ft. J. Cole — “a lot”

Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers —“Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down”

Artist Of The Year

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Song Of The Year

JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube

Drake — “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper — “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down”

Best New Artist

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Best Collaboration

LilNasXVEVO on YouTube

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper — “Shallow”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco —“ME!”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber — “I Don’t Care”

BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv”

Push Artist Of The Year

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Best Pop

TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Khalid – “Talk”

Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”

Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down”

Best Hip-Hop

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande — “Rule the World”

21 Savage ft. J. Cole — “a lot”

Cardi B — “Money”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend —“Higher”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Travis Scott ft. Drake — “SICKO MODE”

Best R&B

AndersonPaakVEVO on YouTube

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson — “Make It Better”

Childish Gambino — “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller — “Could’ve Been”

Alicia Keys — “Raise A Man”

Ella Mai — “Trip”

Normani ft. 6lack — “Waves”

Best K-Pop

BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv”

BLACKPINK — “Kill This Love”

Monsta X ft. French Montana — “Who Do You Love”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER — “Cat & Dog”

NCT 127 — “Regular”

EXO —“Tempo”

Best Latin

Bad Bunny on YouTube

Anuel AA, Karol G — “Secreto”

Bad Bunny ft. Drake — “MIA”

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin — “I Can’t Get Enough”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow — “Con Calma”

Maluma — “Mala Mía”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho — “Con Altura”

Best Dance

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha — “Call You Mine”

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato — “Solo”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B — “Taki Taki”

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin — “Say My Name”

Marshmello & Bastille — “Happier”

Silk City & Dua Lipa — “Electricity”

Best Rock

Panic! At The Disco on YouTube

The 1975 — “Love It If We Made It”

Fall Out Boy — “Bishops Knife Trick”

Imagine Dragons — “Natural”

Lenny Kravitz — “Low”

Panic! At The Disco — “High Hopes”

twenty one pilots — “My Blood”

Video For Good

Halsey – “Nightmare”

The Killers – “Land of the Free”

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train”

John Legend – “Preach”

Lil Dicky – “Earth”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

Best Direction

BillieEilishVEVO on YouTube

Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy," Directed by Dave Meyers

— “Bad Guy," Directed by Dave Meyers FKA twigs — “Cellophane” — Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande — “thank you, next” — Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Directed by Calmatic

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo — "No New Friends" — Directed by Dano Cerny

Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down” — Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish — “when the party’s over” — Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo

— “when the party’s over” — Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo FKA twigs — “Cellophane” — Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

Ariana Grande —“God is a Woman” — Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

DJ Khaled ft. SZA — “Just Us” — Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo — “No New Friends” — Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco — “ME!” — Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

Best Editing

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar — “Tints” — Editing by Elias Talbot

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Editing by Calmatic

Billie Eilish —“Bad Guy” — Editing by Billie Eilish

—“Bad Guy” — Editing by Billie Eilish Ariana Grande — “7 Rings” — Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange — “Almeda” — Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down” — Editing by Jarrett Fijal

Best Art Direction

BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv” — Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Ariana Grande — “7 Rings” — Art Direction by John Richoux

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita” — Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down” — Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens — “I Love It” — Art Direction by Tino Schaedler

Best Choreography

ShawnMendesVEVO on YouTube

FKA twigs — “Cellophane” — Choreography by Kelly Yvonne

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho — “Con Altura” — Choreography by Charm La’Donna

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo — “No New Friends” — Choreography by Ryan Heffington

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita” — Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange — “Almeda” — Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS ft. Halsey — “Boy With Luv” — Choreography by Rie Hata

Best Cinematography

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar — “Tints” — Cinematography by Elias Talbot

Billie Eilish — “hostage” — Cinematography by Pau Castejon

— “hostage” — Cinematography by Pau Castejon Ariana Grande — “thank you, next” — Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita” — Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Solange — “Almeda” — Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco — “ME!” — Cinematography by Starr Whitesides

If you want to see who takes home the trophies, the 2019 MTV VMAs air Monday, Aug. 26.