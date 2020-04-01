Canada's favorite family corner store is still open for business: Kim's Convenience announced on Mar. 31 that the show has been renewed for a fifth and sixth season. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic though, it's not clear when Kim's Convenience will return for Season 5.

On a Kim's Convenience Season 4 live stream on Mar. 31, Andrew Phung (who plays Kimchee) announced that the show was renewed for two more seasons. The news was met with widespread praise, with Appa's actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Phung taking to Twitter to share the renewal with fellow "KimBits." The news couldn't have come at a more opportune time, as it coincided with Season 4's finale episode on the CBC. Right after the finale aired, all of Season 4 was made available to the rest of the world via Netflix — meaning new viewers could dive into the show knowing for sure that there's more adventures in store for the Kim family.

Coronavirus may affect Season 5's release date though. All the seasons debuted in the wintertime, with Seasons 3 and 4 airing in January and premiering on Netflix by the springtime. Based on the past two seasons, Season 5 could've been expected to air on CBC in January 2021, and on Netflix around April 2021. Now, it's unclear when studios will start filming again. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee mentioned on the live stream that they finished up Season 4 by July, and that they really should be in pre-production right now for Season 5. "Things are a bit delayed," Sun-Hyung Lee said.

Still, any news is good news, and it's remarkable that Canada's first Asian family sitcom is going to go for at least six seasons. Sure, it may take longer for us to see what Janet decides to do about her internship and where Shannon and Jung's relationship go from here. Just think of it as something to look forward to after this pandemic is all over.

