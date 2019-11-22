The UK's favourite soap star turned pop icon has enjoyed many milestones throughout her illustrious career, and after a string of majorly successful summertime shows, Kylie Minogue has most definitely certified herself as a pop music legend. So, will fans of the Aussie singer be lucky enough to see her perform again? And will Kylie Minogue tour the UK in 2020? Here's everything you need to know.

Unfortunately, the "Can't Get You Out of My Head" performer doesn't appear to have any UK shows in the pipeline, however, this doesn't mean a future tour won't be announced down the line. I have reached out to the singer's representatives for comment, and will update with any news the second it becomes available.

Although a 2020 tour is yet to be announced, Kylie fans have had a lot to celebrate over the past year, including a series of sold-out performances at some impressive outdoor venues, including London's Hampton Court Palace, Edinburgh Castle, and more. As NME reports, Minogue also made her grand return to the Glastonbury stage in the coveted legends slot, after previously pulling out of the festival back in 2005 following a breast cancer diagnosis.

According to the Official Charts, Kylie fans have some very exciting releases to look forward, including a special edition of the singer's greatest hits album Step Back In Time — which is available to purchase now. The newly-released album features 50 of Minogue's past singles, which includes a party mega-mix, and if that wasn't enough to satisfy your Kylie obsession, the "Slow" singer is also set to drop the Golden: Live in Concert album and DVD on Friday, December 6 — which features full live performances of her recent Golden tour, and an array of extra bonus features. With these new additions to her already impressive discography, Minogue is presumably hoping to mirror the success of her previous two efforts, both of which landed straight in at the top of the charts upon their release.

As Metro reports, fans also won't be able to escape the "Lucky" singer throughout the festive season, as the Aussie pop queen is set to front her very own Christmas special titled Kylie's Secret Night. The one-off programme is due to air on Channel 4 and be hosted by funnyman Alan Carr, who will oversee Kylie's yuletide spectacular — during which the singer will pull-off a musical extravaganza filled with surprises, money-can’t-buy gifts, and much more.

So, the next couple of months are looking extremely good for Kylie fans and I for one couldn't be more here for it.