Following the release of his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which reached the top spot of the UK albums chart, British singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has made quite an impression over the past year. The "Someone You Loved" singer also hit the headlines after his controversial set at the 2019 Glastonbury festival, and fans might now be wondering when they'll get a chance to see Capaldi perform live. So will Lewis Capaldi tour in 2020?

Well, fans of the performer are in for a treat, because Lewis Capaldi is indeed going on tour in the UK next year. As reported by NME, the "Hold Me While You Wait" singer announced his first ever arena tour back in April, and will perform five UK shows in March next year. Capaldi will first perform for two consecutive nights at the 02 Apollo in Manchester on Monday, March 2 and Tuesday, March 3, respectively. Just a couple of days later, Capaldi will touch down in Scotland for a homecoming gig at the SEE Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday, March 5. The singer's next UK stop is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 11, at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff — and the final stop on Capaldi's 2020 UK tour is set for Friday, March 12, at the SSE Arena in London. So, if this sounds like your cup of tea, you can nab yourself some tickets on Lewis Capaldi's official website.

LewisCapaldiVEVO on YouTube

According to the Metro, Capaldi's first ever arena tour will mark the introduction of his new campaign, known as LIVELIVE. The campaign has been set up by the singer to offer support for fans who suffer emotional difficulties, and have anxiety about attending large-scale concerts. In a statement explaining the aims of the initiative, Capaldi said:

"I always get tonnes of messages from people online who have said they want to come to my shows but can’t because they’re struggling massively with anxiety or are just generally afraid they will have a panic attack during the show. I really wanted to put something in place to help those people feel comfortable and offer them support to allow them to experience the shows."

The singer then continued, "I just hate to feel that anyone’s anxiety is making them miss out on anything they want to do and LIVELIVE is my attempt at helping make these shows enjoyable for as many of those people who have been supporting this journey for me!"

As mentioned previously, Capaldi recently performed a legendary set at the 2019 Glastonbury festival, which kicked off in the most hilarious way. As the Radio Times reports, Capaldi's Glasto set opened with a video of Noel Gallagher's less-than favourable comments about the singer, and in true Capaldi style, the singer then emerged on-stage dressed head to toe in some classic Oasis gear. Genius. However, as reported by The Sun, Gallagher did not appreciate Lewis' on-stage gag, and has since gone on to criticise the singer once again during a foul-mouthed interview with Variety. Ouch.

You can buy tickets for Lewis Capaldi's UK tour on the singer's official website.