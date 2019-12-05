Though Midge has made a number of strides in her comedy career since first stumbling onstage at the Gaslight, she's still a long way from sitting on Johnny Carson's couch, where Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino have envisioned her since the start of the show. In Season 3, she's only just secured her first opening act on tour. That means that while Amazon has yet to renew Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for Season 4, it's likely only a matter of time until an announcement comes.

"We're not hiding the fact that this is going to be a journey of success," Dan told The Hollywood Reporter in November. Added the always quippy Amy: "I think we know what our trajectory is for the first four to five seasons. And then I just want to see if I'm still breathing at that point. If I am, then we'll continue or Dan and his new wife will continue!"

As far as exactly how many seasons it will take for the show to reach its natural end, the Palladinos aren't quite sure yet. "We know where we want [Midge]'s story to end," Amy recently told TVLine. "We don't know how many more seasons it will take to get there, but we know when the journey is over."

But the series' 20 Emmy nominations and eight wins in 2019 — along with a list of other accolades — should keep bringing it back for the foreseeable future. "[The nominations] really make people work really hard here," Amy told Deadline in August. "And for Amazon—who go, 'OK, it's really expensive. There are so many skirts, and cars, and the wigs — it’'s fake hair, is it really supposed to be that expensive?' 20 Emmy nominations gives them a sense that they're not insane. Even though they're a little insane."

In fact, the upcoming 2020 awards season could be what brings confirmation for Season 4. Amy famously begged Amazon for Season 3 while accepting a Peabody Award on the show's behalf last year. "You're going to give it to us because we're bringing home the fancy thing, right?" she asked Amazon from the stage. The Season 3 renewal came shortly after.

And it sounds like as long as Amazon will have them, the Palladinos will keep writing. "It all snowballs on itself, so I think we're just going to let it continue to snowball," Sherman-Palladino told Town & Country magazine. "And eventually they'll lock us up. Eventually Amazon will say, 'Checkbook's closed!' And that'll be it."