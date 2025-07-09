The Wednesday Season 2 Trailer Teases A Beloved Character’s Death

Saving Nevermore Academy was just the beginning for Wednesday Addams. Netflix’s most macabre coming-of-age series is on its way back, and the Wednesday Season 2 trailer teases more danger lurking for the moody character and her supernatural classmates. One beloved character even appears to be in mortal peril.

The Wednesday Season 2 Trailer

The official trailer for Wednesday’s sophomore season dropped on July 9. It begins with the Addams family journeying to Nevermore to bring Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) back for another year. “This is the first time you’ve ever willingly returned to a school,” her mother, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), says. When she asks her daughter how it feels, Wednesday replies, “Like returning to the scene of a crime. I already know where the bodies are buried.”

Much has changed, though. Wednesday, an outsider by choice, is suddenly “the savior of Nevermore” and a hero to her fellow students. The trailer shows a group of schoolmates trying to get her autograph and fan art hanging on her door.

Even more disturbing, she comes to suspect her best friend, Enid (Emma Myers), is in danger. At one point, Wednesday appears to have a vision that causes black tears to run down her face. Morticia prompts her to share what she’s seen, and Wednesday responds, “Enid dies and it’s all my fault.”

Enid (Emma Myers) in Wednesday Season 2 Jonathan Hession/Netflix

An Addams Family Affair

The trailer teases the mysterious journey ahead, this time with more of Wednesday’s kooky family. Her younger brother, Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), joins her as a Nevermore student (with his own spin on the school uniform). Plus, Morticia appears to offer Wednesday help and advice, saying at one point, “I will not let history repeat itself.” And then there’s her mom, Grandmama Hester Frump (Joanna Lumley), who tells Wednesday, “Women like us, we forge our own path.”

Tim Burton, one of the show’s executive producers and directors, told Tudum that “family weaves quite heavily” into Season 2. “One of the most interesting things about Wednesday is the Addams family mythology,” he said. “This idea of the whole Addams family being drawn back to school at this point in their lives is interesting, and it causes friction. This show is visually heightened, but at the heart of it are very real family dynamics.”

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday’s co-showrunners and executive producers, previously shared other hints with Tudum. “This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore,” they said.

Wednesday’s rollout will look different in Season 2, with Netflix breaking it into halves. Part 1 drops on Aug. 6, and Part 2 arrives Sept. 3.