There are few things more entertaining than catching up on the drama-filled lives of some of America's most famous socialites, the stars of The Real Housewives Of Orange County. But though there are definite benefits to being on the show, having your life displayed on TV isn't for everyone, which is apparently why RHOC star Meghan Edmonds decided to leave. But it's not unusual for Real Housewives to take a break from the reality series, and later come back. Will Meghan return to Real Housewives of Orange County?

Fans hoping for her return might be in for a bit of a disappointment, because as of right now, there's no sign that Meghan will be rejoining the cast of RHOC. And it makes sense, considering that she no longer even lives on the West Coast. She and her expanding family with husband Jim Edmonds have moved to St. Louis, Missouri, which is where her step-children live full time, according to Bravo. The move was one of the major reasons why Meghan decided to halt her participation in the reality show, and focus on family, as she described in a blog post about her decision, saying:

"I wanted to spend more time with my husband during baseball season and more time with my two young step kids who live full-time in St Louis. So Jimmy and I have decided to dig our roots into the midwest as we begin to build our dream home for our rapidly expanding family."

In the same blog post, Meghan was incredibly candid about the toll filming was taking on her and her family, especially since she was undergoing IVF treatment, pregnant, or caring for a newborn during most of her time on the show. When she decided to undergo IVF treatment again, and became pregnant with twins, she knew that she needed to leave the show for her physical and mental health. She said:

"I knew that I was going to have a long pregnancy growing the twins and it would be next to impossible to film. I could do it, but did I really want to? Twin pregnancies must be treated more delicately than a singleton pregnancy and are high-risk by default, so I also wanted to have a peaceful pregnancy with positive influences. Consistent positive influences are harder to find on RHOC!"

Her decision is totally understandable, especially considering, as Meghan writes in her blog post, that filming could be really exhausting! She explained:

"As you might suspect filming this show takes a massive emotional toll: I’m literally filming my real life in real time and engaged in situations and circumstances which can be contentious. Then, when the show airs, we relive some of the most trying moments in our lives and then endure the public’s reaction; we never come out as winners to every viewer. But what you might not suspect is the physical toll: filming is grueling!"

And Meghan's RHOC commitments made it hard to juggle her career, motherhood, and her marriage all at once: something just about every working mother can relate to. She continued on, saying:

"...my third season takes the cake: I had a newborn and had to hire a full time live-in nanny (my cousin) so as to allow me the flexibility to meet my obligations of continuous days and long hours of filming, traveling, etc. When I was home I was a full time hands-on mom (you didn’t get to see this) doing all the regular mom stuff including waking up at all hours to breast feed my baby — all while my husband worked his crazy baseball schedule around the US while I was learning how to be a first time mom. Again, I was hormonal and EXHAUSTED."

Though fans of the show were understandably sad to see her go, it sounds like Meghan has made the best decision for her health and her family, which now includes the newborn twin boys, Hayes and Hart. And her husband, former Major League baseball player and current Fox Sports commentator Jim Edmonds, couldn't have been more supportive of her decision. "Let’s try this again. I am so PROUD of my wife,” he captioned a picture of Meghan on his Instagram. “This beautiful woman is charging through life on her own terms.”

So even though it seems like Meghan won't be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County anytime soon, fans should support her decision to have more time for herself and to spend with her family.