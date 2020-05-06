Televsion creator Kenya Barris has created an entire extended universe based off of his hit show, black-ish. The latest, mixed-ish, is a throwback look at the early 1980s through the eyes of one of black-ish's lead characters. With the first season of mixed-ish coming to a close this week, there's plenty of reason for fans of the series to wonder, will Mixed-ish return for Season 2?

The show is a spin-off following the life of a young Rainbow "Bow" Johnson, who in black-ish is played by Tracee Ellis Ross and is the matriarch of the Johnson family. But in mixed-ish, Bow is the teen daughter of new age parents. At the beginning of the series, Bow and her family move from a hippie commune to the suburbs. Upon their move, they're made to reckon with whether or not to assimilate to their new environment, or stay true to themselves and their identity.

While mixed-ish debuted to positive reviews, there are larger forces at play when it comes to the show's renewal. As of March, ABC parent company Disney announced they were halting all production on pilots, scripted shows, and co-productions due to the novel coronavirus. While that hasn't kept ABC from renewing mainstay shows like Grey's Anatomy for another season, there's a large number of shows whose fate remains unknown, including mixed-ish.

However, the cast is remaining optimistic about the show's fate. And actress Arica Himmel, who plays Bow, already has some ideas for the second season. “I would definitely want to see more of how Rainbow deals with her identity in school,” she told Hollywood Life. “I feel like she’s definitely found her groove within her friend group, but I want to see if she can take on any more bullies.” Only time will tell if we get to see that.