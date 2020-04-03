Since premiering in May 2017, Money Heist (known in Spanish as La Casa de Papel) has been a hit — both in its home country of Spain and here in the States. Ahead of its Season 4 premiere on Friday, April 3, fans will be happy to know that Money Heist will likely return for Seasons 5 and 6, according to the El Español vertical BLUPER (Netflix has yet to confirm this, however). But even if this news is confirmed, coronavirus may throw a wrench in the show's filming schedule.

Itziar Ituño, who plays Raquel Murillo on the series, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Oprah Magazine. "I've had the symptoms since Friday afternoon," she wrote in an March 18 Instagram (originally written in Spanish, Portuguese, and Basque), "and today we got the test results which came back positive." She assured fans that she had a mild case of the virus and cautioned others to take it seriously. "Do not take it lightly, there are lives at stake and we still do not know how far this will go," Ituño reportedly wrote.

According to BLUPER, Money Heist was supposed to start filming Seasons 5 and 6 back-to-back in early 2020, which is likely not happening anymore. However, that likely would have been the case whether Ituño had tested positive or not, due to the widespread quarantines that have gone into effect in recent weeks.

And Money Heist wouldn't be the only ones to push back their production schedule. Plenty of other shows have hit production snags due to coronavirus, including One Day at a Time, Grey's Anatomy, and Kim's Convenience. Across the pond, the Eurovision song contest, Gentleman Jack, and Peaky Blinders have all delayed their productions.

Fortunately for Money Heist fans, series creator Álex Pina told the Guardian that this season will be a welcome distraction for audiences. "[Season 4] is a brutal journey to the limit, like a ride on a vertiginous rollercoaster," he said. "I can promise the audience will not think of COVID-19 while watching it."

