Avengers: Endgame is already legendary for its massive cast, as the movie contained nearly every notable character from the previous 21 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Endgame was also notable for its new characters, like Tony Stark's adorable daughter Morgan. And with Peter Parker sharing a father/son-type relationship with Tony, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Morgan Stark in Spider-Man: Far from Home, which hits theaters on July 2. After all, the MCU's next film is set to deal with the ramifications of Tony's death, and what better way to do that than with a cameo from his daughter?

Unfortunately for Morgan fans, the young Stark is not expected to appear in the upcoming Spider-Man movie. The actor who portrays Morgan — Lexi Rabe — is not listed among Far from Home's cast on the movie's IMDb page, nor does her own IMDb page list the movie among her credits. She does have a role, however, in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, where she portrays a younger version of Millie Bobbie Brown's character. She also has two other films in production, so chances are you'll definitely be seeing more of her on the big screen in the near future. But just because Morgan Stark will not be appearing in Spider-Man: Far from Home, that doesn't mean that other members of Iron Man's support crew won't show up in the film.

Tony Stark's longtime bodyguard/confidant Happy Hogan, portrayed by Jon Favreau, does have a role in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and it looks to be a significant one. In the film's trailers, Happy is seen consoling Peter about Tony's death — just as he consoled Morgan in Endgame at her dad's funeral by offering to get her all the cheeseburgers she wanted. At one point in one of the trailers, Happy tells Peter that Tony would not have done what he did in Endgame — sacrificing himself with the snap — if he didn't think it would have brought Peter back.

Happy also appears to accompany Peter to Europe in the film, taking on multiples roles as Peter's mentor, a liaison between Peter and Nick Fury, and a pseudo-chaperone to Peter's classmates. The movie also looks like it's full of Iron Man references, with Peter wrestling with the grief he feels over losing Tony to the pressure he feels to fill his shoes by having Spider-Man effectively become the new Iron Man.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

As for Morgan Stark, it's tough to say when — or if — she'll appear in the MCU again. With no Tony Stark, it doesn't seem like there would be much of a reason for including his 6-year-old daughter in a future film. For example, it would be pretty hard to shoehorn a Morgan Stark cameo into Guardians of the Galaxy 3. But nothing is impossible when it comes to the MCU and cameos; something Endgame proved with its surprise appearances by Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Alexander Pierce (Robert Redford), and others.

It looks like Morgan Stark won't be in Spider-Man: Far from Home, but Iron Man fans should still have plenty to look forward to in the film thanks to Happy Hogan and the overall theme of Tony Stark's legacy.