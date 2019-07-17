Meeting someone you have amazing chemistry with doesn't happen too often. While chemistry can bring you two together, it doesn't guarantee that your relationship will last. In fact, astrologers say there are some zodiac couples that have chemistry but eventually grow apart. Surprisingly enough, dating your own sign may make that list.

"We are often drawn to people whose sign is the same as ours," astrologer Dr. Elisa Robyn, Phd, tells Bustle. "While a few signs go well together, it's usually not a good idea to date ourselves."

Early on, it's fun to find out that the person you're into shares the same zodiac sign. There may be certain things about you that they just "get." It can make you feel like you're understood. But in the end, being too much alike can be a problem.

For instance, no zodiac couple falls in and out of love as quickly as Aries and Aries. "The attraction is like a bushfire — sudden, hot and dynamic — but liable to quickly run out of control and become destructive," Joanne Madeline Moore, astrologer and writer, tells Bustle. "No one falls in love as fast and furiously as two fiery Aries, but no other zodiac couple falls out of love as quickly either."

While a couple of Aries in a relationship will need a little more work in order to last, they're not the only pairing. So here are some zodiac couples that may start hot but can eventually grow apart, according to astrologers.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) And Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Shutterstock There's always going to be an instant mutual attraction when Fire sign, Aries, first meets Air sign, Gemini. According to Moore, they have so much in common like a love of excitement, variety, and adventure. "They throw themselves into the relationship enthusiastically and love each other totally, passionately and faithfully," she says. That is until the excitement wanes and boredom sets in. The issue is, both signs have an extremely low boredom threshold. "The moment problems arise (as they always do), neither has the patience to work things out so they often call it quits," she says.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) and Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) When Gemini and Sagittarius get together, it's a case of opposites attracting. According to Moore, this is a "high energy partnership," where both individuals are restless and share a wide range of interests. When this couple gets together, they like to keep it light and fun. "They don't like to get too deep and meaningful, so the relationship often doesn’t progress to the next level of mutual trust and true intimacy," Moore says. They both also have short attention spans, so the relationship can fizzle out quickly.

3. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) And Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Shutterstock There's a natural attraction between Cancer and Aquarius. According to Robyn, Cancer loves to nurture and Aquarius can always use a bit of nurturing. "Cancer is willing to be supportive and even entertained by the rather wacky Aquarius," she says. However, at some point, the Aquarius partner may start to feel a little tied down. When this happens, the home-loving Cancer can start to feel unloved.

4. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) And Gemini (May 21 - June 20) The best part about a Virgo and Gemini relationship is their communication. According to Robyn, they share similar communication styles and values. They're both known for being intelligent, resourceful and practical. They can also work together to generate new ideas for creative adventures. "However, the Virgo's need to overanalyze everything will eventually drive the 'go for it' Gemini a bit crazy," she says. "The Gemini's talkative and jump-in style can leave the Virgo perfectionist exhausted."

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22) And Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Shutterstock "This is an interesting pairing," Robyn says. Leo and Capricorn will likely start out as friends. Capricorn is all about working hard and being recognized for their achievements, while Leo loves being recognized for who they are. So Capricorn can be very understanding of the Leo's need to be seen, while the Leo can be very appreciative for the support. However, things can go south when the Leo's need for attention gets a little old. "At some point the Leo wants to be worshiped, and the Capricorn will tire of just worshiping," Robyn says. The Leo can also be very supportive. But if they feel like their Capricorn partner is achieving more than them, they may start viewing them as competition and not a partner.

6. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) And Aries (March 21 - April 19) When a Scorpio and an Aries get together, you can expect explosive chemistry. "These two will be sexually attracted to each other initially the way that warriors bond with other warriors," Robyn says. "They'll plan adventures together and be ready to head into battle. However there can only be one leader and one winner in any battle." These two signs aren't really known for backing down. So they may battle it out until there's only one winner. As you can imagine, constant battles with your partner is not that great if you want things to last long-term.