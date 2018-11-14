As the nation prepares for another series of jungle shenanigans on ITV's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, attention has turned to the competing campmates. This week the official 2018 cast was finally revealed before the show's debut on Sunday 18th November, but who is confirmed to be taking part? And will Noel Edmonds appear on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018?

According to the Daily Mail, the former Deal Or No Deal host will be joining the show as a secret 11th campmate, and be one of two late entrants. Edmonds' participation in the reality series did not come cheap, and it is reported by The Sun that the presenter will receive a hefty £600,000 fee. One ITV source revealed to The Sun that the broadcaster is very pleased with this particular cast booking. The source said: "Bosses think he'll have loads of stories to tell and will be a great talker around the campfire. They've been desperately trying to keep him under wraps as he's the cherry on the top of the series for them." ITV told Bustle, "We have announced our line up and don’t comment on speculation around other names linked to the show." Bustle have additionally reached out to Edmonds' representative for comment.

If confirmed, this will mark Edmond's first appearance on a reality television show, and will take place just months after a high profile legal battle with Lloyds bank. In addition to Channel 4's Deal Or No Deal, the TV star is perhaps also best known for the Saturday night entertainment show Noel's House Party, which famously featured Mr Blobby. This particular show, however, was cancelled back in 1999 after eight years on television.

ITV/Shutterstock

As previously reported, this week ITV confirmed that the star-studded cast of the 2018 series will include Torchwood actor John Barrowman, X Factor winner Fleur East, legendary football manger Harry Redknapp, Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer, TV presenter Nick Knowles, Coronation Street actress Sair Khan, Anne Hegerty (The Governess) from The Chase, star of The Inbetweeners, Emily Atack, The Vamps guitarist James McVey, and Eastenders actress Rita Simons.

According to The Sun, Simons is reportedly hoping her time as a campmate could help with her insomnia and OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), which she has previously spoken about to the Daily Star. A source told The Sun, "Obviously it will be hard for Rita to live in the jungle with her health problems but she's hoping that some time away from her hectic lifestyle will help and that it will also provide a career boost and hopefully lead to her landing another big TV part."

TellyArchive on YouTube

The 18th series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is scheduled to air this Sunday at 9 p.m. on ITV1, and will be hosted by Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby. For the first time ever, Ant McPartlin will not be involved with the series, as the TV presenter has currently stepped down from all television commitments in order to properly recover from addiction issues. When speaking of her decision to join the I'm a Celebrity family, Willoughby said "I couldn’t be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure. I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery. These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit", reports the BBC.

No matter who is taking part in the series, I'm sure the show will be just as entertaining as ever. I can't wait to see what unfolds in the Australian jungle this time around.