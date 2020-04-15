Spoilers ahead for Outer Banks Season 1. A hurricane is just the beginning for John B. and his ragtag friends in Outer Banks. After discovering a sunken ship post-storm, they realize they may have just found a map to a long-lost treasure and set out to find it. But by season's end, their rags-to-riches plan goes completely sideways, leaving several questions left to be answered in a potential Outer Banks Season 2 (Netflix has yet to renew the series).

In the final moments of the season, John B. and Sarah escape on a boat and charge into a storm, much to Ward Cameron's dismay. When he tries to convince them to turn around via walkie-talkie, John B. reveals to the cops that it was Ward who killed his dad and framed him. "I will come back one day and take what's mine," he promises Ward before the transmission cuts out.

It's implied that Ward is going to be taken into custody after John B.'s admission, but we don't actually see anything happen. Meanwhile, the cops tell J.J., Pope, and Kiara that they lost track of John. B and Sarah in the storm, and that the two may not be alive anymore. Torn up by the news, the teens break down and end up reconciling with their families and each other.

Jackson Davis/Netflix

Meanwhile, we discover that John B. and Sarah did get shipwrecked but managed to survive. They get rescued by a cargo ship, and realize in the last few moments that the ship is sailing all the way to the Bahamas, where the gold supposedly is.

The season's obvious cliffhanger suggests that Outer Banks was always meant to have at least one more season, but as always, a Netflix show's success depends on how many people actually watch it. If it does well, the time it takes for Netflix to announce a renewal varies wildly: sometimes it's just a week if the show is super popular, but often it can take months. After the renewal, a Netflix show then takes at least a year to produce, which means the earliest we'll potentially see John B. in the Bahamas is summer 2021 – and possibly even later, if the COVID-19 pandemic delays the announcement or production schedule.

In the meantime, the similarly-set North Carolina teen show One Tree Hill feels like the natural predecessor to Outer Banks, and is available on Hulu if you want some more teen angst and drama. Or if you liked the criminal aspects of Outer Banks, Ozark delivers on the "small town gets embroiled in big crime" angle, while Bloodline offers family crime in the Florida Keys. Outer Banks also feels a lot like The O.C., but sadly the only way to watch that is by purchasing it on Amazon. Regardless, there are a wealth of other shows to tide you over while Netflix decides if Outer Banks is a treasure worth pursuing.