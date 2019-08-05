Thanks to streaming sites like Netflix and Amazon Prime, television and film from across the pond has become widely accessible to watch in the UK. However, many American on-demand services aren’t currently available in good ol' Blighty, like Hulu and HBO. Soon the U.S. will be welcoming another platform to their ever-growing roster in the form of Quibi, which is set to launch with a TV adaptation of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. So, will Quibi be made available in the UK?

Founded by producer Jeffery Katzenberg, Quibi is an upcoming “mobile-only streaming service” that will offer “serialised dramas, comedies, thrillers, reality shows, and other programs” as Vice reports. What sets Quibi apart from the rest, however, is that “[e]ach episode, regardless of the show, will be about seven to ten minutes long.” Even though Quibi is set to launch in April 2020, there hasn’t actually been any confirmation that the streaming service will be made available in the UK. I’ve contacted the Quibi for more info but have yet to hear back. I’ll keep you posted when I do.

Despite no announcement of a British release date, it has been confirmed that Quibi will be partnering with two British TV studios to create content for the site. In early July, BBC Studios confirmed they will be producing a nature series for their first commission. Currently titled Fierce Queens, the series will focus on a variety of female animals and how they interact with the natural world. According to Variety, the BBC Studios will also have “a small stake in the business.”

“We are delighted to have won our first Quibi commission and be part of this innovative and unique broadcasting initiative,” executive producer of BBC Studios National History Unit Jo Shinner said in a press statement. “We can’t wait to reveal the astonishing behaviour of the powerful Fierce Queens of the natural world.”

On top of that, the Manchester-based production company Workerbee will be producing a stunt show with Idris Elba and professional rally driver Ken Block for Quibi, Deadline reports. Part of EndemolShine UK, Workerbee will be co-producing the show with Elba’s Green Door Pictures according to Deadline and will be titled Elba vs. Block.

Obviously, there’s going to be plenty more on Quibi’s roster from the States as well, including the adaptation of How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days. As the LA Times reports, Quibi will also be working with significant filmmakers to produce content “including directors Antoine Fuqua, Guillermo del Toro, and Sam Raimi.”

CEO Meg Whitman told the newspaper: “What we say internally is we’d like to be the quality of HBO and offer customers the convenience of Spotify. We’re not Facebook Watch. We’re not Snapchat. We’re not Instagram TV. We’re not YouTube. We’re Quibi, and it’s not denigrating those platforms at all … but we’re staking out a premium position relative to those.”

As Katzenberg summarised pretty succinctly, Quibi “is just merging [film storytelling and episodic television] together to what we hope is the third generation of film narrative.”