Move over Netflix — there's about to be a new streaming service in town. With only a month to go until their big launch, Quibi has released the full list of content that will be available to stream immediately, when it goes live on April 6. Quibi — which is short for "quick bites" — will air all of its content in short, five-to-ten minute segments, making it easy for people to watch on their phones while on the go. The episodes may be short, but the list of content is very, very long.

In addition to reality shows like the highly-anticipated Chrissy's Court — which will feature Chrissy Teigen reigning as "judge" over people's petty squabbles — and the Chance the Rapper-hosted revival of Punk'd, Quibi will also feature scripted series and even movies. As of right now, the films slated for release on April 6 include dramas and comedies, all of which will be released in "chapters." As well as star-studded TV shows, like Sophie Turner's first post-Game of Thrones project Survive and films, Quibi subscribers will also be able to keep up with breaking news, entertainment segments, and "bites of ... inspiration" as part of their "Daily Essentials" segments.

According to a press release obtained by Bustle, Quibi plans to release 175 shows and "8,500 quick bites of content" in its first year, but to start, they will launch on April 6 with 50 shows and films. Here's everything that will be available to stream on Qubi, so that subscribers can plan their days around those "quick bites" of new content.

'Most Dangerous Game' Courtesy Quibi Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz face off in this action-thriller series about how far someone will go to protect their family. The Aussie actor plays a man with a terminal illness who is desperate to take care of his pregnant wife and accepts an offer from Waltz' character to participate in a deadly game, only to discover that he's the one being hunted.

'When the Streetlights Go On' Courtesy Quibi After a teenage girl is murdered in a suburban community, the victim's sister and her friends attempt to find some kind of normalcy while dealing with the pressures of high school and an active murder investigation. Mark Duplass, Queen Latifah, Tony Hale, and Sierra Burgess' Kristen Froseth star.

'Survive' Courtesy Quibi Leaving Sansa Stark behind for good, Sophie Turner stars as Jane, a suicidal young woman who survives a plane crash and bonds with the only other survivor, played by Corey Hawkins. In addition to fighting the brutal conditions of the wilderness, Jane must also battle her personal demons and attempt to survive, in more ways than one.

'Flipped' Courtesy Quibi Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson play Jann and Cricket, a delusional couple who think they can become home renovation TV stars. However, when they decide to boost their career with some money found in the walls of one of their houses, the couple find themselves forced to renovate homes for a Mexican drug cartel in order to try and pay them back, and, well, try not die.

'Thanks A Million' Courtesy Quibi Remember the "God's Plan" music video? Well, Quibi is taking that to the next level with Thanks A Million, which will focus on "grateful public figures who kickstart a chain of kindness" by handing out $100,000 to someone else, who must pay it forward. Stars like Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, and Jennifer Lopez will each lead their own episodes of the series, which aims to donate $1 million over the course of 10 installments.

'Chrissy's Court' Courtesy Quibi All rise for the Mayor of Twitter, the honorable Chrissy Teigen. The outspoken model and cookbook author will star as a millennial Judge Judy, ready to preside over everyone's pettiest squabbles — and her mother, Pepper Thai, will serve as the baliff to ensure that all of Teigen's decisions are legally binding.

'Punk'd' Courtesy Quibi Nearly two decades after Ashton Kutcher's celebrity prank show first premiered on MTV, Chance the Rapper is bringing back Punk'd. The episodes may be shorter, but "now that technology can really augment reality," as the release teases, the pranks — and the stars — will be even bigger than ever.

'Murder House Flip' Courtesy Quibi If your interests include true crime podcasts and home renovation shows, Murder House Flip is for you. Over the course of the series, homeowners will call on experts Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel to make over the sites of several mysterious murders into their dream homes.

'Skrrt With Offset' Courtesy Quibi The Migos rapper — and car aficionado — will host a show about anything and everything car related, featuring his celebrity friends (and wife Cardi B, of course) and his collection of 30 luxury cars.

'The Sauce' Courtesy Quibi They're about to get served. Hosted, judged, and executive produced by Usher, The Sauce will star dance sensations Ayo & Teo, as they travel around the United States to explore different dance cultures and recruiting the most impressive talent to compete for a cash prize.

'Nikki Fre$h' Courtesy Quibi Attention, everyone who misses the sheer goofiness of Candidly Nicole. Fashion designer and socialite Nicole Richie will transform into her hip hop alter ego, Nikki Fre$h, in order "drop socially conscious and educational rhymes" and encourage people to treat themselves and the planet with care.

'&MUSIC' Courtesy Quibi This documentary series will give fans a look at the people who work behind the scenes with some of the biggest artists in the industry who turn performances into cultural moments. The first episode will focus on Ariana Grande's choreographers Scott and Brian Nicholson, who hardcore Arianators will remember from the singer's Dangerous Woman Diaries.

'Elba V Block' Courtesy Quibi Award-winning actor, musician, sex symbol, and now, Idris Elba will prove his skills as a stunt driver against Ken Block in Elba V. Block. The action-packed series will feature the pair facing off in increasingly outrageous and elaborate stunts to prove who has the best skills behind the wheel.

'Gone Mental With Lior' Courtesy Quibi World-famous mentalist Lior Suchard will showcase his ability to read anyone's mind by choosing a celebrity — like James Corden, Kate Hudson, and David Dobrik — to endure a series of unbelievable mental stunts.

'Singled Out' Courtesy Quibi '90s fashion, '90s-inspired pop music, and now, '90s reality shows are back. Keke Palmer and comedian Joel Kim Booster host the reboot of Singled Out, which will help singles of all genders and sexual preferences find love with one of their social media connections.

'Gayme Show!' Courtesy Quibi Comedians Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni host this competition show, which will team up contestants with celebrity "life partners" like Trixie Mattel, Nicole Byer, and Rachel Bloom in order to take on physical, mental, and emotional challenges to be crowned the "Queen of the Straights."

'Dishmantled' Courtesy Quibi If you thought Chopped was a little too relaxed, get ready for Dishmantled, a cooking competition that begins with the chefs being "cannon blasted" in the face with a mystery dish. From there, the contestants will have to identify and recreate the dish for judges like Wolfgang Punk, Jane Krakowski, and Antoni Porowski in a race against the clock.

'You Aint Got These' Courtesy Quibi Hosted by Lena Waithe, You Aint Got These explores sneaker shopping and sneaker culture with the help of celebrities like Hasan Minhaj, Nas, and Questlove, and athletes like Carmelo Anthony and Billie Jean King.

'Fierce Queens' Courtesy Quibi Exploring the queens of the animal kingdom, this documentary series — hosted by Reese Witherspoon — will explore the "fierce queens" who sit on top of the hierarchy and call the shots in the natural world.

'Prodigy' Courtesy Quibi Get ready to feel really unaccomplished. Each episode of Prodigy will highlight someone's incredible athletic accomplishments, and the people and communities who helped them achieve their dreams. The show is hosted by USWNT star Megan Rapinoe, for an extra dose of inspiration.

'Run This City' Courtesy Quibi Jasiel Correia II is the youngest mayor to ever be elected in the city of Fall River, MA; but in addition to navigating his new responsibilities, he's hoping to fight an FBI indictment in this true crime, political-themed drama.

'Shape Of Pasta' Courtesy Quibi Like every rational person in this world, Chef Evan Funke is obsessed with pasta. Unlike everyone else, his drive to become the master of the culinary craft will lead him to travel to Italy in order to learn all about the world's rarest and most special pasta shapes, and keep the tradition alive.

'NightGowns' Courtesy Quibi If you can't get a ticket to see Sasha Velour, the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9, this series is the next best thing. Part documentary, part performance, NightGowns will chronicle Velour's work with individual performers and dancers to transform her Brooklyn drag revue into a full-on stage spectacular.

'The Nod with Brittany & Eric' Courtesy Quibi Hosts Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings will bring the popular podcast, which explores the biggest moments and under appreciated corners of black culture, to Quibi in visual form, for five brand new episodes every single week.

'Last Night’s Late Night' Courtesy Quibi Produced by Entertainment Weekly and hosted by Heather Garner, this quick daily show will catch viewers up on everything they missed on the biggest late night talk shows, from shocking interviews to soon-to-be-viral moments.

'The Daily Chill' Courtesy Quibi Is this ASMR? Well, yes. The Daily Chill will combine guided meditation entrancing visuals to offer up a daily dose of zen that will help you find peace — or just brain tingles — in this chaotic world.

'The Rachel Hollis Show' Courtesy Quibi Bestselling author of Girl, Wash Your Face Rachel Hollis will offer up daily bites of motivation and inspiration, to help everyone tackle their days and lives with vigor.

'Sexology with Shan Boodram' Courtesy Quibi Certified sexologist and intimacy expert Shan Boodram will guide audiences through the difficult and confusing process of navigating the realities of sex, dating, and relationships in the modern era, where everything is much more fluid than ever before.