If there's one thing a majority of human beings fear (aside from clowns), it's death. So, in general, the idea of reliving the day you die again and again sounds extremely morbid and dark — yet that's the exact premise behind Natasha Lyonne's new Netflix comedy series Russian Doll. In it, her haracter, Nadia, can't stop reliving her own death Groundhog Day-style, but how long can this predicament possibly go on, and could this mean Russian Doll will return for Season 2, or was this always meant to be a one-and-done type of show?

Unfortunately, right now, it's impossible to say whether or not the show with be back for a second installment. Netflix has yet to officially renew it for another season, though that doesn't mean it won't at some point down the line. In fact, it's not all that uncommon for the streaming platform to wait a bit after a series comes out before deciding whether or not to order more episodes. Popularity is key when it comes to something like this, so if enough people watch Russian Doll and love it, then odds are it stands a good chance of continuing on, especially if the creators — Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland — have more story to tell.

Netflix on YouTube

The premise of the series may seem fairly straightforward at first: Nadia keeps having to relive the day of her death in a constant and never-ending loop. As soon as she dies, she wakes up and has to do the same thing all over again. It doesn't seem to matter what aspects of the day she alters, death is an inevitable result. However, there's definitely a lot to unpack about this story, especially when Nadia comes face-to-face with someone else who appears to be in a very similar dilemma. Why does this keep happening to her? What caused this loop to start in the first place? And perhaps most importantly, is there a way to make it stop without resulting in her permanent death?

Fans will just have to watch the eight-episode first season to see how many of these questions get answered, but given the mysterious nature of the show, it seems more than possible that the first season could leave us on a cliffhanger, indicating that Nadia's journey is far from over. But until we get the official word from Netflix, the fate of Russian Doll remains unknown.

That being said, Netflix has green-lit the majority of its projects for second seasons before giving them the ax. Both Iron Fist and Luke Cage were given two seasons before they were canceled, and the same can be said for American Vandal and Sense8. Not that a one season cancelation is completely out of the question, of course: Girlboss, Gypsy, Disjointed, and Everything Sucks! are proof of that fact. But considering the stellar cast and crew, Russian Doll stands a solid chancing of living to see another day. If only the same could be said for poor Nadia.