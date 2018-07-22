It's almost that time of year again. You know, that time when your relaxing beach vacation suddenly feels a little bit more dangerous and you might have second thoughts before dipping your toes in the ocean. Yup, Shark Week starts on Sunday, July 22nd, and it's sure to be a week filled with thrills, chills, and lots and lots of sharp teeth. But who has cable anymore, really? So you're going to want to know where to stream it. For example, will Shark Week 2018 be on Hulu? Or will those of us who have cut the cord find themselves stranded out to sea?

Unfortunately for shark lovers everywhere, Shark Week specials will not be available for streaming on Hulu this year. But, if you subscribe to Hulu with Live TV, you might be able to watch, depending on where you live. Hulu's Shark Week page notes, "Shark Week is currently unavailable to stream on-demand, but may be available on Hulu with Live TV depending on regional availability." Disappointing, to be sure. But the good news is that if you've never subscribed to Hulu's Live TV service, you can start a free trial that might just begin on July 22 and last just long enough to watch the whole thing.

If you don't think that you can wait for Shark Week 2018 to become available on Netflix or Hulu in the near future, you can also purchase season passes for the series on Amazon Prime, Vudu or iTunes, or you can just select the specials you want to watch and pay for them individually. According to HowToWatch.com, the episodes should be available 24 hours after they air on Discovery. Not a bad option for those who want to come home every day and catch up on what's going down under the sea.

Though you might feel reluctant to shell out cash to get your yearly dose of seals getting gobbled up by Great Whites (why do we love Shark Week so much again?), this is a year of Shark Week you won't want to miss. It's the 30th anniversary season, which means that the thrills will be spine-tingling, the celeb guest stars will be A-List, and, of course, the sharks will be bigger and better than ever.

Parade reports that the week will feature a host of stars ready to tackle their fear of sharks, from Shaquille O'Neal to Guy Fieri, athletes Ronda Rousey, Aaron Rogers, Lindsay Vonn and Rob Gronkowski, and even the cast of Shark Tank, a show unrelated to sharks but just as ruthless nonetheless. I mean, how are you going to miss out on that sort of absurdity?

But if you find yourself unable to stream Shark Week, don't worry: there are plenty of other shark-related programs available for you to sink your teeth into this summer. On Netflix alone, you can watch BBC's Shark, Planet Earth I and II, BBC Earth's Blue Planet, and the less scientific but still fun Sharknado movie series. If Hulu is your streaming service of choice, you can grab some popcorn and settle in for National Geographic's Monster Fish or When Sharks Attack, or the documentary Shark Dive. Luckily, there is no shortage of sharp-toothed shark content out there for you to chomp down.

So whether you decide to call up your parents to borrow that cable login for a week, or you invite some friends over for a Netflix and chomp night, you should definitely participate in your own version of Shark Week. Sharks are one of the most ancient and dominant predators of the sea, and they deserve our respect... for one week, at least. Even if it means you stay out of the ocean for a little while afterwards.