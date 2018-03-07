There are still many ways to visit a galaxy far, far away, but Star Wars Rebels aired its final episodes in a two-part finale on March 5. But this fictional universe is known for its off-shoots, so it's a pretty good bet that Star Wars Rebels will have a spinoff. Luckily for fans, the force is strong with the future of Star Wars and there is evidence to show that there are several projects planned or in production that may include some of these characters.

Dave Filoni, the executive producer and supervising director of Star Wars Rebels, talked about another beloved Star Wars animated series and what may be in store for the future in an interview with Animation Magazine. “George [Lucas] always treated our animation on Clone Wars the same way he treated film, it’s all part of his story. At times there’s a tendency to treat animation as an 'other' or as something for kids, and that’s not been my experience at Lucasfilm,” he said. “We have a lot of different ways to convey stories and we choose the best mediums and we are showing no sign of slowing, so the end of one thing always means the beginning of another, and soon people will learn what that other is.”

While his comments are not an official confirmation that Star Wars Rebels will spin off, he does seem to suggest that another animated tale is in the works.

Lucasfilm

And the creator may not stop at animation. Speaking to Coming Soon, Filoni said that he may have other plans for future live-action Star Wars projects. “I can’t help but be curious about this live-action world and what I see there and the tremendous opportunities that are around me. It is very interesting to me, I respect the craft that it is, it’s a different style,” he said. “In some circles you find you’re a master and in some circles you’re still a Padawan, we should always be learning, all of us.”

Of course, Filoni won’t be working on this project on his own and perhaps his next venture will also include collaborator Simon Kinberg. Kinberg is one of Star Wars Rebels’ co-creators and was also a writer and producer on the series. According to Deadline, Kinberg is currently writing a live-action Star Wars movie, so he and Filoni may reunite to work on that.

Star Wars on YouTube

Back in the world of television however, there are several Star Wars shows currently in development, according to Comicbook.com. "We are close to [revealing] one of the entities that's developing [a Star Wars series] for us but we can't at this point in time because the deal isn't done," Disney head Bob Iger said during a conference call, according to the site. And you may recall that back in November of last year, Iger announced that a live-action Star Wars series was being developed for Disney's upcoming streaming service. Those two may be one and the same, so likely not a Rebels spinoff.

And given the mystery surrounding the as yet unannounced TV project that Filoni is working on, it is likely that it will be some time before it will be viewable. Fortunately, there's still Solo and the final installment of the current Star Wars film trilogy to look forward to, not to mention all the comics and tie-in novels that the franchise

So yes, Star Wars Rebels is really finished. But many people involved with the success of Rebels will be continuing to work within the Star Wars universe. Fans may not know exactly what will be coming next, but more TV is definitely part of the game plan.