Tess' Sweetbitter love triangle is coming to a head, and with only two episodes left to close out Season 2, she has to make a big decision. Whoever she chooses, fans will surely want to see how things play out in Sweetbitter Season 3. Though the show hasn't officially been renewed, the door is open for the Starz series to come back, particularly now that they've expanded the story beyond Tess' limited point of view.

The first season of the show stuck fairly close to Stephanie Danler's novel. And while there was still book material to cover in Season 2, the series also explored the perspective of some of the other characters who make up the restaurant's organized chaos.

"We almost thought of Season 1 as a six-episode pilot," showrunner Stu Zicherman told Eater. "When we came into Season 2, we were excited because it felt like we could start making the series, and the series, to us, is more expansive than just Tess. We cast all these other amazing actors and we wanted to start telling their stories." Hopefully, that ball will keep rolling all the way into Season 3.

It took about a month after Season 1 ended for Starz to announce that Sweetbitter had been renewed for Season 2, so just because we don't know anything now doesn't mean all hope is lost. Until then, you can catch all those captivating cast members Zicherman mentioned in their other upcoming projects; and don't worry, they should still have time for more Sweetbitter should it come back.

Ella Purnell

Julian Fellowes's Belgravia on YouTube

In 2020, you can see Purnell as Lady Maria Grey in Julian Fellowes' Belgravia, an adaptation of a period drama the Downton Abbey creator first published as a novel. Alice Eve, Harriet Walter, and Tom Wilkinson also star.

Tom Sturridge

Currently, Sturridge is starring on Broadway alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Seawall/A Life through Sept. 29.

Evan Jonigkeit

The former X-Men actor can be seen in upcoming titles including Old Man in France and The Enemy Man. You can also catch up on Easy, which dropped its third season on Netflix in May.

Caitlin Fitzgerald

The UnREAL star, who plays Tess' mentor, can be seen next in Spinning Gold, a star-studded Neil Bogart biopic about the music industry in the '70s. The cast is lead by Jeremy Jordan and includes Peyton List, Samuel L. Jackson, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Isaacs, Richard Dreyfus, Kenan Thompson, and Michelle Monaghan, to name a few.

As for Sweetbitter's boss man, Paul Sparks (aka Howard) has a few films lined up, though the most exciting may be Michael Showalter's new comedy The Lovebirds. If you're a fan of Wet Hot American Summer and They Came Together, you'll have to check that out. In addition, Eden Epstein is the lead in indie drama Listen, and Daniyar is in the upcoming thriller Follow Me.

So while it certainly seems like most of the cast is available for a potential Sweetbitter Season 3, there are plenty of places to see their shining faces in the interim.