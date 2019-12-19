USA has yet to renew Temptation Island for Season 3, but casting calls are already circulating online, indicating that another wild summer in Maui is likely approaching. Let's face it: after 30 days of night-one hook-ups, threesomes, and escalating betrayals, the casting team is going to have to search long and hard to top the Season 2 cast. So it's good that they're getting an early start.

Per Deadline, Temptation Island was renewed for Season 2 in February, midway through the rebooted show's first season run. That's obviously a little earlier than this time around, but that's not necessarily cause for concern. Season 2 aired much later than Season 1 (premiering in October instead of January), so it's likely the news will still come in early 2020. Besides, the lack of an official go-ahead hasn't kept Temptation Island's social media team from quietly recruiting new talent.

During the show's Oct. 31 episode, a fan tweeted about how fun the guys' blackout party looked. Temptation Island tweeted back: "Our casting just opened up for next season btw," with a winking kiss emoji. On Dec. 12, a potential Season 2 cast member spoke out. "Im not gonna lie I tried to join this season lol," @JesusKortright1 on Twitter wrote. "Glad I didnt it this season was crazy." Once again, the official Temptation account replied: "Always room in the villa on Season 3."

A number of casting agents are also (seemingly competitively) recruiting "very attractive" men and women to be on the show. On Dec. 16, Bina Warren Casting shared a flyer calling for singles and couples. "Temptation Island offers you and your partner the chance to explore your options in a safe and supportive environment while enjoying a luxury vacation on a gorgeous tropical island," the flyer reads. "All those selected will be PAID for their participation. To participate, you must be available for five weeks during April [and] May of 2020."

Season 2 star Ashley Goldson is apparently also helping to cast the new season. She recently shared a flyer on her Instagram Story that included her own casting email address and additional info on the show. "Is your relationship strong enough to resist temptation?" it read. "Seeking couples at the crux of their relationship willing to be 'single' for four weeks to find out if they're truly meant to be together."

Most of the casting materials floating around on Twitter don't specify a compensation amount, but they confirm that cast members are paid. Some seemingly less reputable posts suggest the cast members receive $2,000 a week.

And some people don't even have to apply — casting just slides into their DMs or email inboxes. That's what happened to Kareem Thomas, per TV Shows Ace, and quite a few people have tweeted about receiving Season 3 emails within the last month.

Perhaps with all this info circulating, you can even start figuring out who will be in Season 3.