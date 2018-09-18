The moment many Marvel fans have been waiting for is here. The Captain Marvel trailer is finally here, and it's putting a brand new spin on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer features Brie Larson in the lead role of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, and shows her as a mysterious being, coming from above, and joining in whatever crisis is happening on Earth. It's the next movie to come out of the MCU following the dramatic Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp, but will The Avengers be in Captain Marvel? While there will be some familiar faces in Captain Marvel, fans shouldn't expect the any members of Avengers to show up this time around.

In an ending that had all Marvel fans on the literal floor back in April, Infinity War killed off all the characters audience members thought would be saved. T’Challa and Spider-Man both had sequel solo films and — poof — they were gone. Along with other fan favorites like Bucky and Groot, The Avengers are at a huge loss. Then came Ant-Man and the Wasp and fans weren’t sure of how that would fit into the timeline (considering all of his crew was going to be in the film). But fans were, again, rudely awakened by one of the after-credits scenes Marvel is so famous for. They last left off with Scott Lang, Hope van Dyne, and her parents on a roof, ultimately falling to the same fate as half of the rest of The Avengers: turning to dust. And poor Scott is falling through the Quantum Realm, with no outside help in sight.

Another reason why The Avengers won’t be in Captain Marvel is because they don’t exist yet. Well, The Avengers as we know them don’t exist yet. That’s because this new movie is actually taking place in the 1990s. That’s right, the 90s, home to VHS tapes, frosted tips, and pagers. Oh, and apparently Nick Fury with hair. Due to this, none of the devastating events from the last 20 Marvel movies have happened yet. Tony Stark is alive, but he’s a young adult in the 90s, and as we find out in Captain America: Winter Soldier, his parents died in December of 1991. So odds are he’s dealing with that tragedy in his life.

Captain America is still under ice, not to be found until the 2010s and then that’s when Steve Rogers finally wakes up.

