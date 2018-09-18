Captain Marvel is finally here, but don't expect to learn too much about her just yet. Yes, the first Captain Marvel trailer has dropped and with it it Carol Danvers, as played by Brie Larson. Quite literally actually, since the first shot of the movie's trailer has Captain Marvel dropping to Earth, speeding through the roof of a Blockbuster Video — incase you didn't remember that the first female-led film from Marvel is set in the '90s, technically making it the first movie in the Marvel franchise chronologically. And honestly, it only gets more mysterious from there.

"War is a universal language," Samuel L. Jackson, better known as Nick Fury says over footage of Captain Marvel looking rather confused by her metropolitan surroundings. "I know a renegade soldier when I see one. Never occurred to me that one might come from above." But, as the trailer makes clear, Captain Marvel's not sure that's where she actually came from, flashing back to her days as a little girl on Earth playing baseball and training to become a pilot.

While the trailer for the film, out March 8, 2019, isn't giving much away, a very young Nick Fury lets it be known that there will be a space invasion and a big car chase. Not to mention, some serious fight scenes that show Captain Marvel isn't afraid to throw a punch. Even knocking out an old lady who let's assume isn't who she seems. After all, Captain Marvel lets us know she isn't either. "I'm not what you think I am," she says, leaving fans wanting more.

While this trailer gives fans a first look at Captain Marvel in action, last year in an interview with Vanity Fair, Larson shared why she wanted to play Carol Danvers. And no surprise, it had something to do with representation. Larson said that Captain Marvel is "everything that’s progressive and important and meaningful and a symbol I wished I would’ve had growing up." All good things for Captain Marvel to also posses since honestly, she's the world's only hope against Thanos at this point since hello, she basically has all of the powers of the individual Avengers combined into one.

The details of the movie have been kept tightly under wraps, which might be because as Captain Marvel tells Nick Fury, her backstory is "kind of hard to explain." Captain Marvel powers don't come from a suit — though, hers is pretty awesome — but from a blast with a Kree warrior, Mar-Vell in which her genes got melded with that of a Kree alien's. Her fearsome DNA gives her powers that fans only get a taste of in the trailer and lead Fury to let her know, "We can't do this alone, we need you."

For what is still a mystery, but what fans do know about the movie is that along with Larson, the Captain Marvel cast will includes Ben Mendelsohn as the film's villain, Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva, and Jude Law as Mar-Vell. It will also include some other familiar Marvel faces beyond Nick Fury: Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg), Korath the Pursuer (Djimon Hounsou), and Lee Pace's Ronan the Accuser from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Not to mention, Annette Bening joined Captain Marvel in a mysterious role that some have guessed is Captain Marvel's mother. Bening doesn't pop up in the trailer, but Larson told Good Morning America that she's "such a wonderful scene partner and I'm such a fan. I've looked up to her my whole life" adding that it added "an extra element of surreal" to this whole experience.

For those that wondered, yes, it is weird for Larson to don a superhero costume and she's hoping "a little bit of her amazingness and strength will rub" off on her. Oh, and she also has another hope. When she first saw herself in the costume, Larson told GMA she wondered, "Am I gonna be a character at Disneyland? Because I feel like it!"

After seeing the trailer for Captain America, it's clear she's more than a future Disneyland character, she's the superhero a lot of Disney fans have been waiting for.