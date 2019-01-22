After the Roseanne reboot was abruptly canceled last May, you may have been hesitant to tune into its noticeably Roseanne-less spinoff series, The Conners, when it premiered the subsequent fall. Could the show really work without the Conner matriarch at the helm? With almost a full season under its belt, it appears the characters (as well as the actors portraying them) are able to hold their own despite Roseanne Barr's absence. But is that enough to land a renewal? Will The Conners return for Season 2, or will the citizens of Lanford be saying a permanent farewell after Tuesday's Season 1 finale?

At this point in time, the fate of The Conners remains up in the air. ABC has yet to officially pick it up for a second season. However, while speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards earlier this month, Laurie Metcalf hinted that The Conners would be back for a second installment if all goes according to plan. "I believe it's going to happen," said Metcalf, who plays Aunt Jackie. "I think we'll do between 10 and 13 [episodes], something like that."

Of course, Metcalf doesn't yet know any specifics about a potential second season, but she's excited at the prospect of continuing to tell the Conners' story. "I think the tone will be the same, but I love not knowing what's coming up at all,” she added during the same interview. "I don't get the scripts until the Friday after we do a taping, and then I get to read what we'll be doing starting next Monday."

Eric McCandless/ABC

It's important to note, though, that while Metcalf's words are encouraging, they're not an official confirmation that the show will return next fall, so it's still possible the network could decide to go another way and make it a one-and-done single season. However, according to TVLine, The Conners has an average 1.6 rating, making it ABC's No. 1 comedy and No. 2 show overall, just behind Grey's Anatomy. Given the solid ratings and mostly favorable reviews it's accumulated throughout its first run, it'd be surprising if the series wasn't picked up for another season. But until the network makes a renewal announcement, anything is possible.

That being said, fans still have the finale to look forward to this week, which promises a big return, if the promo is any indication. "You think you can just come in here and I'm gonna drop everything?!" Darlene says. Odds are the person she's talking to is David, but what is it that he wants from her and could it end up putting a halt in her plans to move to Chicago with Ben and her kids? Interested viewers will just have to tune in to see how it all plays out.

The teaser also hints at big changes and big trouble, so be prepared for a few jaw-dropping moments. But honestly, would we expect anything less from our favorite Lanford family?

The Conners Season 1 finale airs Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.