The Greatest Showman made a profound impact after it's theatrical release last year, and chances are you've hummed along to most of the amazing soundtrack at some point. As the Christmas season draws ever closer, a cosy night of Netflix and chill sounds even more appealing than usual. But will The Greatest Showman come to Netflix?

As it stands, the cinematic smash is not yet available on the popular streaming service, and there has been no official confirmation of when we can expect it. I have reached out to Netflix for comment on the matter, and once I know more I'll let you know right away. However, hopes of the film being made available are not completely lost, as some Netflix enthusiasts are predicting The Greatest Showman could be ready to stream in the new year. According to What's on Netflix, there's a chance that the movie will arrive on the platform in the Summer of 2019. As there has been no official confirmation, it's probably best to take this prediction with a pinch of salt, especially considering that the production company behind Showman, 20th Century Fox, was recently bought by Disney - who are currently creating their very own streaming service, known as Disney+.

20th Century Fox on YouTube

In addition to enjoying massive box office success, the movie's soundtrack has also dominated music charts over the past year. As of September 2018, The Greatest Showman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack was triple platinum in the UK ,having sold over 900,000 copies. As reported by GQ, the album which includes tracks such as "This Is Me" and "The Greatest Show", saw five tracks reach the Top 40 of the UK Singles Chart. President of Atlantic Records UK, Ben Cook, discussed the overwhelming success of the soundtrack. He said: "There was some expectation, but this is a runaway success story now and it’s always hard to predict those."

Film critic for the Guardian, Caspar Salmon, discussed how the music from The Greatest Showman transcends generations, and those with varying music tastes. He commented: "It wouldn’t have done anything without those earworm songs. Families are going to see the film together. It’s managed to hook Broadway nuts and Adele fans. You can enjoy the torchy aspects if you’re older, but fall for the modern production if you’re younger."

Fans of the musical appear to be eager to see Hugh Jackman strut his stuff as P. T. Barnum on Netflix, with some taking to social media to express their impatience.

If you really can't wait until the Michael Gracey directed film becomes available on Netflix, in the meantime you enjoy brand new versions of the Showman's music - which is arguably the greatest aspect of the overall film. As reported by Variety, the new album, The Greatest Showman: Reimagined, features an all-star reimagining of the original motion picture soundtrack. Artists including Pink, James Arthur and Years & Years feature on the album, and Kevin Weaver, president of Atlantic Records, spoke of the new album's conception. He said: "Do we want to take the original cast album and add a couple covers to it, or add some additional demos? But it felt like it warranted something much more significant and robust. Then you had people like Pink and Selena Gomez and other artists who were on social media posting themselves dancing to and singing the songs. And that was part of kind of what went into my epiphany that we have something that’s not only connecting with the masses, but it’s connecting with artists." Sounds like the perfect pre-Christmas treat, if you ask me.