No one likes to think about getting old. In fact, it's safe to say that many people avoid it at all costs. But Netflix isn't going to allow them to do that anymore, because its new series starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Project, debuts on Nov. 16, and it's all about facing the facts of life, including aging. The show is network comedy giant Chuck Lorre's second for Netflix after the ill-fated marijuana sitcom Disjointed, but given the brief history of his first show with the streamer, one might be wondering if The Kominsky Method will return for Season 2.

Firstly, that will depend on how the inaugural season ends, considering the main characters are close to the ends of their lives — and that's OK to say, because aging is the main theme of the show. In all seriousness, though, an official renewal for a second season has yet to be confirmed or denied by Netflix or any of the associated parties. Lorre's only other project with the streaming platform, Kathy Bates' Disjointed, ended after one season, per Variety. So here's to hoping the fate of The Kominsky Method is more promising.

The show follows Sandy Kominsky (Douglas) and his best friend Norman (Arkin), as they navigate their ever-changing, aging bodies and daily lives. They use quite a few different coping mechanisms to get by, but if you haven't guessed by this point, the main one is comedy.

“The aging process is not exactly a big belly laugh,” Douglas told USA Today. "[But] I love the tragicomedy area. A lot of the stuff I liked doing most was [movies] Falling Down and Wonder Boys. I was always attracted to that area. The chance to do comedy, which is not necessarily what I’m not known for or comes easily to me, was a learning process and a chance to learn more about timing.”

Lorre told Variety that working with Netflix introduced new and different production methods than he was used to in all his years as a producer. But he said he enjoyed and appreciated the fresh parameters — especially when it came to the timing of the episodes.

"It’s wonderful to not have time limits,” Lorre said. “32 minutes, 28 minutes, just tell a good story.” He also said the flow is different than that of the sitcoms he's used to, which tend to have to stand alone, even though they're ultimately connected to a larger narrative. “When you put eight episodes out all at once, they’re like chapters in a book. "So if somebody is watching show 4, you can assume they’ve watched episodes 1, 2 and 3," he said. "And they may have just watched them so it can flow like a novel, as opposed to last week."

Another first this show brings is for Douglas — its his first starring role in a TV series since he was in his twenties. (His last regular TV role was in 1970 on ABC's The Streets of San Francisco.) Even now, Douglas says the only reason he was cast to play Sandy is because he "said yes," per USA Today. Of course, he was joking. That's really why he's perfect for the part.