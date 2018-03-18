Since the inception of Robert Mueller's special investigation into potential links between the Trump campaign and Russia, Donald Trump has made it clear that he would rather that it was not going on at all. He hasn't stepped in to stop it yet, but many are now wondering whether the Mueller investigation will end because of his most recent actions: firing deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe and shooting off a tweet storm that was heated even for Trump's standards.

"The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime," Trump wrote in a tweet on Saturday night. "It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT!"

On Sunday morning, he continued with multiple tweets about the two high level FBI officials who he has fired since taking office: former director James Comey, and McCabe. The president accused these two longtime former public servants of lying and making up what he refers to as "Fake Memos." He then issued one more tweet about the Mueller investigation, saying:

Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added...does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION!

The claim that there are no Republicans on Mueller's team is false, as Mueller himself is a lifelong Republican.

