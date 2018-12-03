Well, it happened. After months — OK, 18 years, actually — of anticipation, Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve finally came to fruition on Dec. 2. Was it glorious? You bet. A new national treasure? Without a doubt. Now, though, some fans may be wondering if there will be a Life-Size 3. According to a tweet from Tyra Banks, aka Eve the living doll herself, a third installment isn't out of the question.

Banks had a lot to say on Twitter before, during, and after Life-Size 2 premiered. She interacted with fans, shared behind-the-scenes photos, and posted some seriously amazing gifs. She even did a Q&A in-character as Eve, which eventually led to some incredible revelations.

The first not-so-shocking revelation was that Eve's favorite food is buttered butter. Not just regular butter. Buttered butter. Butter on butter. This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who watched Eve eat an entire stick of butter and then wash it down with melted butter in Life-Size 2 — yes, she really did that.

The second incredible revelation came when one fan asked Banks, "Will there be a life size 3," and she responded thusly in rhyme. "one, and done," she wrote. "two, thanks to you," she continued, "three — we'll see? #LifeSize2."

Sooo ... that's definitely not a "no," right? It's not exactly a "yes," but it's definitely not a "no." Can we consider that a "maybe"? Do we need to get a petition going? Because that can be arranged.

At the end of Life Size 2, both Grace (played by Francia Raisa) and Eve seemingly got their happy endings. So then what might a Life Size 3 have left to explore, you wonder? Well, based on what Cameron Fay — one of the second film's writers — told TVLine in a recent interview, Hyde, Eve's chef boyfriend-turned-doll, and his new life in Sunnyvale could certainly use some explaining.

"Do you think Hyde thought everything through before agreeing to go with Eve?" TVLine's Andy Swift asked Fay. "Definitely not," he said. "And I’ll be honest, I didn’t know if that was going to work. We thought about adding a line for Butler, being like, 'I don’t know if you want to do that.' But they went for it. And I think what helps it a little bit — certainly the comedy of it — is that he’s in his little chef’s suit. It’s so over the top. I don’t know how Hyde’s going to fit in in Sunnyvale."

Swift then inquired, "Doesn’t he have a family? I have to imagine that his business will suffer, at the very least," to which Fay replied,

"[Laughs] Right? Who’s running that food truck? And what happened to the restaurant? And where is his body? Is he just a doll now? I enjoyed it at the end of the day. It’s a left turn, and it wraps up the idea of Eve finding love, which I think everyone was hoping for in this one. That was the idea, maybe this love really is magical."

OK, yes, Eve found love and that's really special and great. Those key questions — in regards to Hyde's business, his family, his body — demand some answers, though. *Is* he just a doll now? If so, how does he feel about being a doll now? There's your third sequel, Disney and Freeform. We'll be waiting.