Now that the Night King's watch has ended, does that mean we're done with White Walkers for good? For something that had been foreshadowed since the beginning of the series, that the Night King's entire army shattered instantaneously seems unearned at best. That said, there are still three episodes left in Game of Thrones Season 8, so it's time to put on our collective tin foil hats and speculate as to whether there will be a Night Queen of Game of Thrones.

First, a bit of background. There's an unnamed woman in George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series, who is described as having "skin as white as the moon and eyes like blue stars," per A Storm of Swords, Chapter 56. The 13th Lord Commander of the Night's Watch fell in love with her, although "her skin was cold as ice." Hmmm, sounds a lot like a White Walker, right? Nevertheless, he brought her back to the Nightfort, where he became known as the Night's King.

And while we saw the Night King die in the Battle of Winterfell, it's not out of the question that he could come back. Plus, the descriptions of the Night Queen sound a whole lot like Dany, no? Moreover, a character named the Azor Ahai is said to be reborn as a champion brought forth by R'hllor, or the Lord of Light. According to A Wiki of Ice and Fire, there was a legendary hero named Azor Ahai, who wielded a sword named Lightbringer. The champion had a wife named Nissa Nissa, whom he stabbed in the heart in order to forge his famous sword, per the wiki. Furthermore, in A Clash of Kings Chapter 10, Salladhor Saan described the scene to Ser Davos, saying that "Nissa Nissa's cry of anguish and ecstasy left a crack across the face of the moon."

Azor Ahype on YouTube

YouTuber Azor Ahype pointed out that on the front of the book Gilly was looking at in the citadel in Season 7, there was a White Walker on the cover. But not just any White Walker — a feminine one with a sword plunged through her chest and wearing crown, standing on a cracked moon. So could Nissa Nissa and the Night's Queen be one in the same, as hidd3n_bit theorized back in 2016?

"If the rest of this series has taught us anything about death, it says that dead things sometimes don't stay that way, especially when magic gets involved," the Redditor explained. "So, what if Nissa Nissa didn't stay dead, at least not exactly? What if the stabbing with Lightbringer is part of a ritual to turn her into something else, like an Other? What if Nissa Nissa is the Night's Queen?"

Helen Sloan/HBO

Many people think that Jon is the Azor Ahai reborn, which stands to reason that Daenerys would be Nissa Nissa (especially if they keep knocking boots). Moreover, is it just a coincidence that Nissa Nissa sounds suspiciously like Mhysa (or mother), which the slaves in Yunkai called Dany after she freed them in Season 3?

If this outlandish theory turns out to be true, then that means Jon may have to kill Dany in order to forge Lightbringer. Furthermore, many believe that Dany will become the Night Queen, including Redditor marisaann26, who cites the Mother of Dragon's vision in the House of the Undying from Season 2, Episode 10. The post describes the dream in detail, but the most important bit occurs when Dany leaves the Iron Throne, which is covered in snow, in order to be with her baby dragons, who are crying off in the distance.

Screenshot via HBO

"I believe that the Night King is after Dany to be either his new queen or to take over as queen (him wanting peace=death)," the fan wrote. "One way or another, both living dragons will die in battle. Distraught by losing her dragons, Dany with be persuaded to join the Night King to be reunited with her dragons = she gets her ICE THRONE."

After all, there's only three episodes to go. While none of this is definitive or conclusive, it will be interesting to see what other surprises the Game of Thrones writers have up their sleeves for the final three episodes. And whether that includes the Night Queen or not, we'll just have to wait and see.