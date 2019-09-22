The latest season of the BBC crime-drama Peaky Blinders is well underway, and throughout the show's fifth run, viewers were once again welcomed into the gritty world of the Shelby clan. As the current series draws to a close, fans can look forward to a whole lot more Brummie action in the future, because show bosses have strongly hinted at the drama's television return. But will there be a Peaky Blinders movie?

Well, get your popcorn ready, because the Peaky Blinders creator and writer, Steven Knight, has confirmed that a movie based on the gangster series is absolutely on the cards. During an interview with the Express, Knight confirmed the drama will be coming back for two more seasons, and went on to reveal that other Blinders projects could soon follow — including a fully-fledged cinematic release. Speaking to the publication, Knight said, "I'm writing series six at the moment. That's almost done. Then I'm going to do series seven, then I'm looking at spin-offs, maybe a movie. It's up to us. It's up to the people involved."

Speaking of a potential Peaky Blinders flick, the drama's creator went on to pretty much rule out the possibility of a prequel, as it would be "limiting" the story being portrayed on the big screen. According to the Express, Knight added, "You can’t kill a character who can show up in the series. The problem with prequels is you’re limiting yourself as to where it can go."

As previously mentioned, Peaky Blinders is expected to return for a sixth and seventh run, and according to Digital Spy, series creator Knight has already begun working on the next season. During an interview with Slate earlier this year, the show writer revealed, "I’m about to start writing season six now and if all the wheels fall off, or it goes horribly wrong, there’s probably people that will say something. But at this moment, it has its own logic and momentum. Right now, it feels as if the characters are just writing themselves."

As reported by iNews, the Peaky Blinders boss previously discussed his fitting vision of how the award-winning drama will eventually conclude. In an interview with TalkSport, Knight revealed that a seventh series would likely be the last, and went to add, "My ambition is to make it a story of a family between two wars, so always I’ve wanted to end it with the first air raid siren in Birmingham (which sounded on 25 June, 1940)."

BBC

In addition to a big screen adaptation, fans of the hit BBC show are no doubt looking forward to the conclusion of Peaky Blinders series 5, which is set to air on Sunday, September 22 at 9 p.m. on BBC One. You can also catch up with all five seasons of the crime-drama via the BBC iPlayer, and who knows, fans might soon be taking a trip to their local movie theatre for their latest Peaky Blinders fix, and fingers crossed we get more details soon.